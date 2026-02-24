Salt Lake magazine’s 2026 Dining Awards

Gustatory Darlings

In this age of algorithms, ads and A.I., finding a solid food recommendation has become a tedium of sifting through a pile of word junk. A machine can’t emulate a food critic; it can’t identify nuanced flavors with a highly sensitive, trained palate; and robots definitely can’t relate to that transcendent first bite of something real.

We remind you that the compilation of food on a plate is a uniquely human act of creation, a transitory art that is consumed. It deserves the respect of humans with advanced palates who celebrate the art and offer feedback much more meaningful than a Qualtrics survey. For 27 years, Salt Lake magazine has been evaluating everything from taquerias to the showiest of foodie shows, and for all our frivolity, we take it seriously—and love the hell out of this loose community of humans who bring us together by putting food on a plate with care, passion and intelligence.

So, we reveal this year’s showcase of the best experiences across Utah’s foodscape and remind you that each recommendation is a promise. A human-to-human promise. An assurance that a restaurant we say is amazing, is amazing. As you consider your next celebratory meal or casual weeknight outing, here’s your menu of Salt Lake’s 2026 gustatory darlings. The food is thoughtful, the hospitality is warm and the chefs care deeply about the dishes on your table. We promise.

Thank you to our Title Sponsors

Click the images below to read more about our 20 Best Restaurants of 2026. All photography credit Adam Finkle.

Restaurants to Watch in 2026

Often a new restaurant comes on the scene with a splash that catches our attention but, hey, it’s a hard biz at any time, much less at this time. But these five newcomers raised our eyebrows and we’re excited to see what happens next

Junah

The cuisines of Japan and Italy have many things in common respect for noodles, sauces and balance being top of mind. But successfully combining them (itameshi) is a whole other endeavor, which chefs Hiro Tagai and Felipe Oliveira have done with both flair and substance at Junah. junahslc.com

Neighbor’s Bar

Chase and Dani are beloved in Salt Lake’s bar and restaurant scene and it’s exciting to see this couple open their own place and bring so many legends into the mix with them. We get the sense it’s taken teamwork to create the menu, which reimagines some classics that deserve a comeback in an American/Taiwanese fusion, like the Caesar salad, topped with peanuts. slc-neighbors.com

Monte

This new restaurant is within the Beehive Distillery and attempts to revive the high-wire act of a Chef-driven, once-nightly, prix fixe dinner. This format requires commitment from both Chef Martin Babio and the seated guests. Buckle up, you’re in for a ride. Each dish is presented theatrically and features clever molecular gastronomy fireworks, many done table-side. monteslc.com

Cosmica

Before the vaunted New York Times made a fuss about Zach Wade’s “spaghetti western” spot, we were already sitting at the bar nibbling on an heirloom tomato salad, swirling a vermouth and soda and looking forward to the Bolognese. When the Times says it’s good, it oughta be right? But like, duh, we already said that. cosmicasaltlake.com

Hearth and Hill Sugar House

Hearth and Hill resuscitated the beating heart of Sugar House, an area that thrown into crisis during construction woes. Chef Jeff Moore is soothing Sugar Hood’s frazzled nerves with New American favorites—the cheddar biscuits are a spirit-lifting favorite. hearth-hill.com

Meet our Judges



Lydia Martinez Lydia is a freelance food, travel and culture writer. She writes for Salt Lake magazine, Suitcase Foodist and Utah Stories. She travels far and wide searching out the best examples of her destination’s cuisine.



Stuart Melling Stuart is an award-winning journalist who has covered the Utah dining scene for 16 years. He’s also the founder, writer and wrangler at Gastronomic SLC and a former restaurant critic of more than five years, working for The Salt Lake Tribune



Chelsea Rushton Chelsea is Salt Lake magazine’s Art Director and makes us look good in every issue. A recovering river guide who studied medical illustration and maintains a macabre fascination with dead bodies.



Darby Doyle Darby is a food, beverage, and outdoor writer who covers food for Salt Lake magazine and follows the culinary and natural wonders of the West. She is also in possession of an overflowing pantry devoted to whiskey.



Jeremy Pugh Jeremy is the Executive Editor of Salt Lake magazine. A life-long Utahn, he’s spent his career explaining Utah’s, um, quirks and historic arcana to folks from back east who think everyone in Utah is a Mormon and a skier



Ali Vallarta Ali is the host for the City Cast Salt Lake podcast. She freely admits that she can’t stay, hence frequent sightings of Ali at her favorite dining spots, The Pearl or Los Tapatios. (Or a watering hole near you.)



Avrey Evans Avrey is Salt Lake magazine’s Managing Editor. She has been writing for city publications for eight years and enjoys covering the faces and places of our salty city, especially when a boozy libation is in the mix.



Kendall Rogriguez Kendall is the rightful Queen of SLC who, in 2022, got tired of hearing, “Salt Lake sucks, and there’s nothing to do here,” and set out to disprove the haters. Follow her arguments on Instagram @queenofslc

Hungry for more? Find all our current and previous Salt Lake magazine Dining Awards winners here! And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.