Best Restaurant of 2026: Franklin Ave

Chef Crandall torches sweet potatoes for a savory dish with browned butter, sage, apples and Grana Padano. Photo by Adam Finkle.

This Edison Street joint serves up excellence from morning to midnight—tending to bleary-eyed brunchers with kimchi bloody marys and dungeness crab omelets. By night, Franklin Ave’s sex appeal turns up by volumes, playing wingman to first-date diners with squid ink pasta and duck confit lettuce wraps. Chef Matt Crandall and his culinary team are meeting guests where they’re at, and sometimes that means a craving for funnel cake and fried chicken—a breakfast dish panelist Avrey Evans lovingly calls, “one of the most bizarre breakfast items I’ve had in Salt Lake, in the most delicious way possible.” franklinaveslc.com

Side Dish

Though Franklin Ave is an undeniably wonderful restaurant, it is technically a bar—a fact you’ll be glad of once you sip from the thoughtfully crafted cocktail list and explore the wall-to-wall selection of whiskeys. After all, this is the Bourbon Group.



