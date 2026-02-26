Skip to main content

Thank You for Attending the 2026 Salt Lake Magazine Dining Awards

Mariah MaynesFebruary 26, 2026

On Feb. 23, Salt Lake magazine hosted our annual Dining Awards and celebrated the fantastic culinary professionals who make Utah’s dining scene delicious. We’d like to take a moment to shout out all the attendees who helped us honor these people, as well as the sponsors who helped us make the event possible.

Photo by Adam Finkle.

Photos by Adam Finkle.

Plus, a Huge Thank You To Our 2026 Dining Awards Sponsors

Our 20 Best Restaurants of 2026

Our Restaurants to Watch in 2026 Are

  • Junah
  • Neighbor’s Bar
  • Monte
  • Cosmica
  • Heath and Hill Sugarhouse

Special Honorees

  • The Spirit Award: Tracey Thompson of Vine Lore
  • The Random Pink Award: Girls Who Smash
  • The Big Cheese Award: Caputo’s
  • Knives Without Borders: Sam Pew’s Secret Pizza Club
  • The Blue Plate Award: Veneto
  • Golden Spoon for Hospitality: Chef Nick Zocco and the Urban Hill team

Hungry for more? Find all our current and previous Salt Lake magazine Dining Awards winners here! And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.

Mariah Maynes

Mariah Maynes

Mariah Maynes is the Associate Digital Editor at Salt Lake magazine. She is passionate about the outdoors, environment, and travel — taking every chance she can get to visit a new place and document her experiences through writing and photography. Her dog, Rufus, often accompanies her on adventures. She also works as a freelance writer with bylines in national publications include SKI Magazine, National Park Trips and Mountain News. When she isn’t writing or traveling, Mariah spends her time hiking, skiing, and doing yoga - or sipping a cup of coffee at one of Salt Lake’s many cafes.

You May Also Like

Dining Awards Salt Lake magazine’s 2026 Dining Awards
February 23, 2026

Salt Lake magazine’s 2026 Dining Awards

Salt Lake Magazine
Dining Awards Most Outstanding Restaurant of 2026: Le Depot
February 23, 2026

Most Outstanding Restaurant of 2026: Le Depot

Salt Lake Magazine
Dining Awards Best Restaurant of 2026: Arlo
February 23, 2026

Best Restaurant of 2026: Arlo

Salt Lake Magazine