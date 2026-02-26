On Feb. 23, Salt Lake magazine hosted our annual Dining Awards and celebrated the fantastic culinary professionals who make Utah’s dining scene delicious. We’d like to take a moment to shout out all the attendees who helped us honor these people, as well as the sponsors who helped us make the event possible.

Photo by Adam Finkle.

Photos by Adam Finkle.

Plus, a Huge Thank You To Our 2026 Dining Awards Sponsors

Our 20 Best Restaurants of 2026

Junah

Neighbor’s Bar

Monte

Cosmica

Heath and Hill Sugarhouse

The Spirit Award : Tracey Thompson of Vine Lore

: Tracey Thompson of Vine Lore The Random Pink Award : Girls Who Smash

: Girls Who Smash The Big Cheese Award: Caputo’s

Caputo’s Knives Without Borders: Sam Pew’s Secret Pizza Club

Sam Pew’s Secret Pizza Club The Blue Plate Award: Veneto

Veneto Golden Spoon for Hospitality: Chef Nick Zocco and the Urban Hill team

Hungry for more? Find all our current and previous Salt Lake magazine Dining Awards winners here!