On Feb. 23, Salt Lake magazine hosted our annual Dining Awards and celebrated the fantastic culinary professionals who make Utah’s dining scene delicious. We’d like to take a moment to shout out all the attendees who helped us honor these people, as well as the sponsors who helped us make the event possible.
Photos by Adam Finkle.
Plus, a Huge Thank You To Our 2026 Dining Awards Sponsors
Our 20 Best Restaurants of 2026
- Le Depot
- Post Office Place x Takashi
- Basalt
- RIME Seafood + Steak
- Finca
- The Pearl Bar & Kitchen
- Franklin Ave
- Arlo
- Himalayan Kitchen
- La Casa Del Tamal
- Hell’s Backbone
- Drunken Kitchen
- Oquirrh
- Bar Nohm
- Copper Common
- Felt Bar & Eatery
- Mar | Muntanya
- Chef Bleu Adams
- Midway Mercantile
Our Restaurants to Watch in 2026 Are
- Junah
- Neighbor’s Bar
- Monte
- Cosmica
- Heath and Hill Sugarhouse
Special Honorees
- The Spirit Award: Tracey Thompson of Vine Lore
- The Random Pink Award: Girls Who Smash
- The Big Cheese Award: Caputo’s
- Knives Without Borders: Sam Pew’s Secret Pizza Club
- The Blue Plate Award: Veneto
- Golden Spoon for Hospitality: Chef Nick Zocco and the Urban Hill team
