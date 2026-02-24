Best Restaurant of 2026: Hell’s Backbone

Jen and Blake delighted us with deviled eggs that have been a staple on the Hell’s menu for 15 years. The secret to the sauce? Lime zest, She-Devil hot sauce, Kewpie mayo and dried marigolds. Photo by Adam Finkle.



Jen Castle and Blake Spalding. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Who but these ladies would show up to our photo shoot with a live chicken and fixings to make deviled eggs? That’s right, Jen Castle and Blake Spalding made the drive from Boulder and stopped by a friend’s house to grab a clucking hen on the way in. These eggs, as Jen put it, were “not just boring ass” with lime zest, HBG’s She-Devil hot sauce and Kewpie mayo. We wouldn’t expect anything less from these culinary monks. This year, we sent several writers down to Boulder to verify what we already knew. Hell’s Backbone is a gem in the center of Utah that shines brighter every year and is once again deserving of a place among the best restaurants of 2026. hellsbackbonegrill.com

Side Dish

Jen, Blake and their new business partners (three former employees) were able to purchase the entire Boulder Mountain Lodge property where the restaurant has always been, and now own the whole joint.



