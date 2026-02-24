Most Outstanding Restaurant of 2026: Le Depot

Chef Zamarra prepared a traditional French dish called Saumon en Papillote; Salmon and vegetables steamed in parchment paper. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Chef Galen Zamarra of Le Depot, our outstanding restaurant of the year. Photo by Adam Finkle.

For years, our favorite dining destinations have often been in Salt Lake, oscillating between fine dining destinations downtown and the burgeoning restaurant district staking out Harvey Milk Boulevard. But our periphery has turned East, following the scent of freshly-baked baguettes, roasted meats and seafood towers so fresh that each bite is accompanied by its own acoustics—Blue Point Oysters tossed back to the sounds of trumpeting gulls, and lobster louie invoking rhythmic waves lapping the shore. The culinary harbor we speak of is Le Depot, helmed by Chef Galen Zamarra on Park City’s Main Street. Inside a historic building, the team at Le Depot has “shamelessly embraced French cuisine and culture in a mountain setting,” says panelist Lydia Martinez, adding the only thing decidedly un-Parisian about the restaurant is the high-end, warm hospitality. But Chef Galen hasn’t let the docility of American diners soften Le Depot’s French posturing. Le Depot is a restaurant that demands reverence. And rightfully so, agrees panelist Darby Doyle: “We get it: French food—especially Parisian bistros—has a reputation for snobbishness. It’s warranted. French cuisine, when executed well, can be transformative.” ledepotpc.com

Side Dish

The building’s heritage traces back to 1886 when it operated as a Union Pacific train depot; the restaurant keeps that spirit alive in its namesake, and vintage photos of the old station line the main dining room.



This year’s 2026 Dining Awards is a showcase of the best experiences across Utah’s foodscape, and a reminder that each recommendation is a promise. A human-to-human promise. An assurance that a restaurant we say is amazing, is amazing. As you consider your next celebratory meal or casual weeknight outing, here’s your menu of Salt Lake’s 2026 gustatory darlings. The food is thoughtful, the hospitality is warm and the chefs care deeply about the dishes on your table.We promise.