Best Restaurant of 2026: Drunken Kitchen

Salt Lake MagazineFebruary 23, 2026
Taiwanese beef noodle soup at Drunken Kitchen. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Chef Rammel preps the noodles for Taiwanese beef noodle soup. Photo by Adam Finkle

The guys at Drunken Kitchen are up at the crack of dawn each morning to make fresh noodles inside their Szechuan hub shared with Grid City Beer Works. It’s the kind of unwavering dedication known only by those chefs who truly love what they’re putting on the table, and it’s paying off in the eyes of spice-deprived diners like panelist Kendall Rodriguez. “The menu is bold, playful and gloriously unafraid of spice—nothing showcases this better than their Dan Dan Noodles, a dish that hits with the kind of confidence most restaurants in the valley simply don’t attempt.” Brothers Tim and Joe Rammell are setting the benchmark for Chinese x Taiwanese cuisine in Salt Lake, and their boat-sized bowls of noodle soup keep the flames burning for days on end. drunkenkitch.com

Side Dish

Drunken Kitchen uses Italian-style flour from Caputo’s, the result is a silker, more tender noodle. 


This year’s 2026 Dining Awards is a showcase of the best experiences across Utah’s foodscape, and a reminder that each recommendation is a promise. A human-to-human promise. An assurance that a restaurant we say is amazing, is amazing. As you consider your next celebratory meal or casual weeknight outing, here’s your menu of Salt Lake’s 2026 gustatory darlings. The food is thoughtful, the hospitality is warm and the chefs care deeply about the dishes on your table.We promise.

