Best Restaurant of 2026: Finca

Chef Munoz prepared Paella with chicken, piquillo pepper, chorizo, saffron, peas and paprika. Photo by Adam Finkle.

We thank the food gods that the Pago Group decided to occupy the unique and, dare we say, coziest restaurant space in Salt Lake. (OK, Log Haven is in that club, too.) After a bit of a false start with “something bohemian,” Scott Evans sized down his Finca concept and Chef Octavio Zetina Munoz filled this tiny space with the flavors of Spain.

It was a challenge.

For a kitchen crew and wait staff, what we call “cozy” = tight quarters. But sitting in the farmhouse or out on the leafy patio, you’d never know. “If my dining style could be distilled down into one category, it would be tapas,” says panelist Avrey Evans. “Sharing small bites with my favorite people is pretty much my love language, and Finca’s menu always ensures there’s something approachable to enjoy, and a tasty pintxo that will push my palate’s boundaries a bit.”

These bites and delights offer the joy of a spring afternoon paired with a challenging list of Spanish varietals courtesy of owner Scott Evans evangelical zeal for the region. fincaslc.com

Side Dish

Finca presents a regular calendar of curated wine dinners showcasing Evans’ collection of Spanish wine that both educate and inebriate.



