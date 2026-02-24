Best Restaurant of 2026: RIME Seafood + Steak

Pan-seared duck breast prepared by Chef Fradera with pistachio, carrot puree and cherry duck jus. Photo by Adam Finkle.



When it comes to fine dining, it’s the little things that separate the imitators from the vanguards. Napkins neatly refolded when guests step away from the table, forks righted to their formal placement between courses and wine recommendations tailored to each diner’s preference. It’s the type of high-touch service that can only be executed by a finely orchestrated team, and the crew up at the St. Regis’ bespoke restaurant, RIME Seafood & Steak, is doing it with style. “The service, the sommelier, the culinary team and the managers are all top-notch,” says panelist Lydia Martinez. “I’ve never had my water (or wine) glass so diligently filled.” The VIP experience continues inside the menu, where Executive Chef Matthew Fradera has curated a splurge-worthy showcase of fresh seafood, meats and game from around the country. Seasonality and local purveyor partnerships ensure there’s always something new to delight, but the signature dishes are a must-order, like the braised lamb shank that panelist Avrey Evans calls “a staple item I devour every time I visit RIME—and force myself to surrender a few bites with my lucky dinner companion.” srvdining.com

Side Dish

RIME’s culinary crew has recently teamed up with international celebrity chefs like Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and “Sandwich King” Jeff Muaro to host exclusive, collaborative dining experiences. Check the St. Regis website for an announcement of any future opportunities.



