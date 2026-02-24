Skip to main content

Best Restaurant of 2026: Basalt

Salt Lake MagazineFebruary 23, 2026
Basalt Chefs prepared three dishes at our Dining Awards photoshoot. Photo by Adam Finkle


To us Northerners, Black Desert Resort outside of St. George appeared seemingly out of nowhere. Suddenly, a class-A golf resort was hosting a PGA tournament. Was it a mirage or an oasis? Clearly, it’s an oasis. This project started nearly 20 years ago. One man has been the face of the project since its inception: Mr. Patrick Manning. who is swinging for the fences in every category and one of his near-and-dears is the resort’s flagship dining destination, Basalt. On a visit last September, panelist Jeremy Pugh was dazzled by the extensive wine program and the stunning red-rock scenery outside. When we first mentioned Basalt, we noted it as a restaurant to watch. The food operation was still finding its footing and building a service culture takes time. Now the food emerging from the kitchen is living up to our expectations. This is not a golf clubhouse; it is a place that will attract diners from around the state, even if they never picked up a driver. blackdesertresort.com 

Basalt’s lamb dish with tamarind demi-glace, caramelized apples, pomegranate, baby turnips and tangerines. Photo by Adam Finkle

Side Dish

As mentioned above, the resort’s location was chosen for its scenic appeal. Views from the resort across the golf course look into nearby Snow Canyon State Park and show off Southern Utah’s stunning vistas. 


This year’s 2026 Dining Awards is a showcase of the best experiences across Utah’s foodscape, and reminder that each recommendation is a promise. A human-to-human promise. An assurance that a restaurant we say is amazing, is amazing. As you consider your next celebratory meal or casual weeknight outing, here’s your menu of Salt Lake’s 2026 gustatory darlings. The food is thoughtful, the hospitality is warm and the chefs care deeply about the dishes on your table. We promise.

