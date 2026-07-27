The Red Earth Venue Redefines ‘Luxury’ in the Wedding and Event Industry

Image Courtesy of Red Earth

Red Earth Venue is like renting your own private national park and that’s exactly what owners Brian and Angela Hays were looking for when they created Red Earth Venue, a private event space for hosting everything from corporate events to weddings.



They moved to Moab nearly twenty years ago to work as park rangers and fell in love with Southern Utah– especially the transformation the landscape undergoes at sunset, “I wanted a space where nature could put on a show for every unique event,” said Angela. “And where the guests could have a front row seat.”



Red Earth gives you more than just a front row seat; it’s a fully immersive experience in the heart of canyon country. The 17-acre property is located in designated Dark Sky country and sandwiched between Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.



The 17-acre property allows clients to not only have incredible views of the red rock landscape but to customize each event to fit their vision and needs in a completely private setting. Red Earth Venue has a unique policy of only hosting only one event per day and offers a 12 hour rental period. This allows each event to truly feel exclusive, private, and one-of-a-kind.



“Have you ever heard that luxury isn’t a price tag, it’s a feeling?” said Hays. “And the feeling of complete privacy surrounded by acres of mind-blowing natural landscape with only the people you love most in the world? There isn’t anything more luxurious than that.”

Image Courtesy of Red Earth

But the luxurious feeling doesn’t come from just a private location or the stunning backdrop. The Red Earth Venue’s high quality construction and unique layout offer clients a stunning modern event space that lends itself to both intimate ceremonies and banger parties. “We really wanted a space that felt incredibly intimate despite the vast landscape,” Hays said. “Each distinct space was designed to flow naturally into the next so that the celebration could come alive.”



And lively celebrations are exactly what Red Earth was designed for. For the Hays’, their park ranger background meant they cared deeply about the fragile desert and protecting it. They saw first-hand the devastating effects large events could have on the natural environment. When they discovered the Red Earth property had an existing corral, they intentionally kept the venue footprint to the already impacted area.



“I don’t think people realize how fragile the desert is,” said Hays “Simply by choosing to have your event in a location designed to handle both vehicle and foot traffic as well as event trash, is choosing to protect this incredible landscape for the future.

Red Earth

545 UT-313, Moab

435-562-5965