Art, Education, and Inspiration at Utah Museum of Fine Arts

The Utah Museum of Fine Arts offers visitors a chance to experience a world of art without leaving Salt Lake City. Located on the University of Utah campus, the UMFA is home to the largest art collection in the state, with more than 22,000 objects spanning cultures, continents, and centuries.



From ancient works to contemporary installations, the museum invites guests to explore art from around the globe while finding new ways to connect with creativity, history, and community. For students, families, longtime art lovers or anyone simply looking for inspiration, the UMFA offers a welcoming space to slow down, look closely, and discover something unexpected.

Image Courtesy of the Utah Museum of Fine Arts

This summer marks an important milestone for the museum as it celebrates 25 years in the Marcia and John Price Museum Building. In honor of that anniversary, the UMFA will open “For the Future: Collecting at the UMFA, 2001–2026” in August. The exhibition draws entirely from the museum’s own collection, highlighting the growth, vision, and stewardship that have shaped the UMFA over the past quarter century.



Visitors will also find iconic and immersive works already on view. Outside the museum, one of Robert Indiana’s beloved LOVE sculptures welcomes guests and serves as a striking new landmark on South Campus Drive. Inside, a large-scale installation by Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi fills the Great Hall, connecting Japan’s copper industry with Utah’s own history through a site-specific contemporary work.



The UMFA’s commitment to accessibility extends beyond its galleries. Admission is free on the first Wednesday and third Saturday of each month. On third Saturdays, the museum hosts its long-running Third Saturday for Families program, inviting guests of all ages to create art projects inspired by works currently on view.

Image Courtesy of the Utah Museum of Fine Arts

Whether visiting for a quiet afternoon, a family activity, or a deeper look at Utah’s cultural landscape, the Utah Museum of Fine Arts continues to stand as one of the state’s essential destinations for art, education, and inspiration.

Utah Museum of Fine Arts

410 Campus Center Dr., Salt Lake City

801-581-7332