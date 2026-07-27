Gourmet Groceries and Local Love at The Store

Image Courtesy of the Store

Whether you’re picking up lunch, choosing a gift, or planning a party, when you walk into The Store, you’re bound to find something unique.



The Store has been a family-owned business since 1968. The current owners, since 1998, focus on offering specialty foods alongside everyday staples. With locations in Holladay and downtown at The Gateway, as well as The Store’s Wonderland gift shop, the family is grateful to be part of so many daily routines and special occasions. But it’s not just what’s on the shelves that makes The Store special—it’s the way people are cared for when they walk through the doors. From genuine recommendations to employees carrying groceries to your car, The Store keeps the feeling of an old-school neighborhood market alive.

Image Courtesy of the Store

After decades in the grocery business, The Store has learned that people appreciate quality, convenience, and thoughtful service. But they also appreciate being remembered, welcomed, and helped by someone who cares.



The Store provides a wide array of specialty groceries, with an emphasis on local. Many beloved local vendors found their first retail space here including Rico brand, Salsa del Diablo, Beehive Cheese, Lower’s Family Farms, and June Pie. The flagship location is packed with a variety of fresh produce, dozens of daily-made deli items, including pre-made meals, house-smoked meats, expert meat cutting, local bakery favorites, house-baked treats, party trays, and catering. Don’t feel like cooking on a Saturday? Stop by between 12–5 p.m. for one of The Store’s mobile wood-fired pizzas such as The Sweet-N-Spicy with local honey drizzle or The Brisket-N-Bleu with local brisket.

Image Courtesy of the Store

Here, you can pick up the essentials and discover something new. The Store prides itself on offering first-to-market specialty and gourmet items that might take longer for other stores to bring in. If The Store finds something special, the team doesn’t wait, customers can get it right away. With Utah’s largest selection of local products, The Store supports small businesses, gives them a chance to share their craft and celebrates all of the creativity and quality close to home.



So, if you’re gathering, gifting, or shopping local, pop into The Store. After years of being a customer favorite you can share the love, The Store’s handcrafted gift baskets are now available to ship across Utah and nationwide.



The Store cares about their products, the food they prepare, local makers, and each person who walks through the door.

The Store

2050 E. 6200 South, Holladay

801-272-1212