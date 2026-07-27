Musical Heritage Meets Red Rock Majesty at Moab Music Festival

Set among the red rocks of southeastern Utah, Moab Music Festival offers one of the most unforgettable concert experiences in the country. Now entering its 34th season, the festival brings world-class musicians to Moab for a three-week celebration of music, landscape, and adventure. This season’s through-line, This Land, celebrates the diverse musical roots that have shaped American music over its 250 years.



Quintessentially American genres like bluegrass, jazz, and blues are products of global exchange—shaped by African rhythms, Celtic fiddling, Indigenous expression, and classical traditions. This season celebrates that layered, evolving musical heritage. Programming spans American classical, jazz, and folk, including renowned vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant and anchored by a world premiere from Composer-in-Residence Andrew Yee, cellist of the GRAMMY-winning Attacca Quartet.



Cécile McLorin Salvant brings her signature blend of jazz, blues, and folk to the Colorado River canyons. Meanwhile, Andrew Yee’s new piece — conceived in Moab — will debut alongside Schubert’s Cello Quintet during the festival’s signature Music Hike. This immersive event pairs a guided trek with a live performance nestled directly within the red rocks. With a total of 21 individually curated events, the festival offers a true choose-your-own-adventure experience. From music hikes to river excursions, ranch concerts and free-of-charge Labor Day weekend performances, each program is carefully matched to its setting.

Image Courtesy of the Moab Music Festival

The result is a festival experience unlike any other, where the boundary between music and landscape disappears. Here, GRAMMY-winning artists perform chamber music, jazz, and genre-blending collaborations with no formal dress code, no velvet ropes, and no distance between artist and audience — hiking boots are welcome.



This closeness is central to the Moab Music Festival. Performers and guests often share the journey to the venue, creating a rare connection. Whether you are seated up front, resting against the red rocks, or closing your eyes as the music echoes through the canyon, you are invited to experience the festival entirely in your own way.



What makes the festival remarkable is not only the caliber of the artists, but the places where audiences encounter them. Rather than gathering in a traditional concert hall, guests experience performances in spaces shaped by nature itself: canyons, rivers, ranches, and wide-open desert settings that turn each event into something intimate and one-of-a-kind, proving that sometimes, the most powerful concert hall is the one nature built first.



For tickets and to see the full schedule, lineup, and artist information for the 2026 Moab Music Festival, visit moabmusicfest.org.

Moab Music Festival