Summit Vista Ushers in a New Era of Luxury Retirement Living

As Utah’s first life plan community, Summit Vista is redefining what luxury retirement living can look like. Located in Taylorsville, this expansive 106-acre community blends independent living, resort-style amenities, and long-term peace of mind into one thoughtfully designed community.



Summit Vista was created for adults who want more than a place to live. It offers a lifestyle built around comfort, connection, and opportunity, with maintenance-free residences, beautifully designed gathering spaces,and access to a continuum of care as health needs change over time. The result is a community where residents can enjoy the freedom of an active lifestyle while knowing future support is close at hand.

Image Courtesy of Summit Visa

The scale of Summit Vista sets it apart. When complete, the community is planned to include three clubhouses and 15 residential independent living buildings, creating a vibrant community with room to grow, gather, and thrive. With Neighborhood One complete, Summit Vista has now embarked upon its next major phase of development with Neighborhood Two.



Neighborhood Two will introduce five additional residential buildings and a new clubhouse designed to elevate the community’s already impressive luxury living experience. Its first residences, located at King’s Peak, are being positioned as a signature addition to the community, with apartment homes and penthouse options created for those seeking comfort, luxury, and convenience.

Image Courtesy of Summit Visa

The expansion also includes the Granite Ridge clubhouse, complete with 20 luxury residences (The Reserve), part of a new era of ultra-luxury retirement living at Summit Vista. Together, these additions continue the community’s vision of offering residents a setting that feels refined, active, and deeply connected.



Summit Vista offers on-site tours seven days a week, giving prospective residents and families the chance to experience the community firsthand. With its growing community, high-end residences, and forward-looking approach to life plan living, Summit Vista continues to stand as one of Utah’s most distinctive luxury senior living communities.

Summit Visa

3390 W. Signal Peak Dr., Taylorsville

801-590-3660