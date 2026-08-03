Big Easy Entertainment Curates Celebrations with Soul

Renata Flot-Patterson. Image Courtesy of Big Easy Entertainment

For more than 25 years, Big Easy Entertainment has brought vibrant, culture-rich celebrations to Utah, creating events that feel as meaningful as they are memorable. Founded by New Orleans native Renata Flot-Patterson, the company reflects her lifelong love of music, hospitality, entertainment, and the joyful traditions of her Southern roots.



Renata spent 25 years living in Utah and built Big Easy Entertainment into a trusted name for weddings, corporate events, special productions, and community celebrations. Though she now lives on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, her connection to Utah remains strong. Each year, she returns to Salt Lake City to produce one of the state’s most anticipated annual celebrations: the SLC New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball.



Entering its 17th year, the ball has become a signature Utah event, drawing hundreds of guests for an elegant night of music, dancing, and celebration. Guests arrive in formal and after-five attire, wearing beautiful masks and ready for an unforgettable evening. The event features strolling entertainment, party favors, DJ entertainment, a midnight countdown, champagne toast, and a lively dance floor that stays full all night.

Image Courtesy of Big Easy Entertainment

This year, the New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball moves to The Depot, bringing the celebration into one of Salt Lake City’s premier nightlife venues while maintaining the elegance and tradition guests have come to love. With the nearby Asher Adams Hotel offering convenient accommodations, the event is set to deliver a fresh, elevated experience for longtime attendees and newcomers alike.



But Big Easy Entertainment’s work is about more than celebration. After the loss of Renata and her husband’s daughter and grandson to an act of domestic violence, their events became fundraisers supporting victims and survivors of domestic violence. That mission now guides everything they do.



In October, Big Easy Entertainment will introduce the Salt Lake City R&B Soul Festival, a new annual event planned for downtown Salt Lake City during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The festival will feature rhythm and blues, soul, gospel, jazz, and blues performances, along with Southern soul food, a classic car show, art walk, vendor opportunities, and a 5K domestic violence awareness walk/run.



With heart, heritage, and purpose at the center of every event, Renata Flot-Patterson and Big Easy Entertainment continue to bring something truly special to Utah: celebration with soul.

Big Easy Entertainment

Salt Lake City