Women in Business: Leah Wynn

Leah Wynn, Inside Out Architecturals. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Salt Lake magazine’s Women in Business special section is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders and owners across the state of Utah. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journeys so others like them can follow their leads.

INSIDE OUT ARCHITECTURALS OFFERS ARTISAN-CRAFTED TILES WITH A PASSION FOR DETAIL

Leah Wynn’s passion for architectural detail took root early in life, from the seams and finishes to subtle elements that shape how a space feels.

As a college student studying interior design, she wandered from a tour group inside a Frank Lloyd Wright home. “I was captivated by how the seams in the floor aligned with the windows and ceiling joists,” she recalls. When her father found her mid-reverie and she explained what caught her eye, he smiled and said, “You’re definitely in the right field.”

That love of detail eventually evolved into Inside Out Architecturals, the Salt Lake City-based showroom Wynn has owned for 18 years. Specializing in curated decorative tile from more than 50 global lines, the studio offers everything from hand-painted ceramics to bold stonework and modern terrazzo.

“We help clients find or create treasures that bring mood and personality to their spaces” -Leah Wynn

Her early career gave her a wide view of the interior design industry, showroom work and product reps–but it was the world of decorative tile that pulled her in. At the time, Utah showrooms focused mostly on utilitarian materials. She saw an opportunity to offer design-forward, artisan-crafted tile for kitchens, baths, floors and exteriors.

Today, Inside Out Architecturals is a top destination for designers and homeowners alike. Wynn and her all-women team offer hands-on support through layout design, selection and technical finishes. They listen closely, helping to bring each space’s story to life.

Wynn also keeps a pulse on what’s next. Her favorite recent trends are terrazzo with colorful aggregates, checkerboard tiles making a playful comeback and floor accents that double as bold focal points. She’s also seeing a return of tile borders and a dreamy revival of Delft-style hand-painted surfaces.

Sparked by that first moment of architectural wonder, Wynn’s eye for detail guides every client experience. Whether you’re a homeowner exploring bold new styles or a designer sourcing that one-of-a-kind finish, Inside Out Architecturals offers more than a product—it offers partnership, creativity and a deep appreciation for the art of the space.

Inside Out Architecturals

801.487.3274 | insideoutarchitecturals.com | Instagram @insideoutarchitecturals

3410 S. 300 West, South Salt Lake

