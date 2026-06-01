A Transcendent Escape: The St. Regis Deer Valley

Photo Courtesy of St. Regis Deer Valley

Deep in the heart of resort country, the St. Regis Deer Valley has long been a favored destination for visitors from all over the world. Even with international acclaim, the resort still finds itself a preferred getaway for local families looking to escape from it all. Hayes Broadhead, Marketing Coordinator at St. Regis Deer Valley, explains why.

WHAT MAKES ST. REGIS DEER VALLEY SUCH A UNIQUE ESCAPE FROM THE VALLEY?

“It’s such a beautiful location. At any venue, you can take in the views, the smells and the sights. Because we’re not a city hotel, you aren’t just walking a few blocks down the street for a show; instead, you are really gazing out into the ambiance of the mountain.”

WHAT KIND OF SPECIAL SUMMER ACTIVATIONS DO YOU BRING ON-SITE FOR FAMILIES?

“We try to create a celebratory atmosphere so guests can enjoy entertainment in the comfort of their lodging. During more elaborate holidays, we’ll bring in bounce houses and unique animals. We also host several St. Regis Rituals including fireside s’mores, and the St. Regis Champagne Sabering Ritual every day at 5 p.m. on our mountain terrace. We offer a cider option to make it family-friendly.”

Photo Courtesy of St. Regis Deer Valley

HOW DOES THE ST. REGIS CULINARY TEAM BRING A SENSE OF PLACE TO THE DINING EXPERIENCE?

“Our chefs really pride themselves on creating menus that reflect the local terroir. We use locally sourced foods, so you’re dining on things like Utah lamb, elk and trout. When you hear the story behind what you’re eating and experience it while you’re here, it creates a stronger connection to Utah.”

HOW DOES THE RESORT SERVE INTERESTS IN BOTH ADVENTURES AND RELAXATION?

“If you want adventure, we sit right on the edge of the mountain. You can take part in our tranquil morning hikes or morning yoga, and the Deer Valley Resort mountain bike paths are just steps away. For relaxation, visit our 14,000-square-foot The St. Regis Spa. It features a river running right down the middle to reflect our mountain setting with tranquil, transcendent sounds.”

THE ST. REGIS DEER VALLEY

2300 Deer Valley Dr E, Park City, UT 84060