The Magic Valley Escape: Visit Southern Idaho

Photo Courtesy of Visit Southern Idaho

Only a few hours’ drive from the Salt Lake Valley, Southern Idaho offers a dramatic transformation in landscape and pace from the Wasatch Front. Kyle Tarbet, CEO of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, highlights why this region—from its steep basalt canyons to its high mountain lakes—is the perfect getaway for outdoor recreationalists.

WHAT ARE THE PRIMARY TRAVEL AND TOURISM OFFERINGS IN SOUTHERN IDAHO

DURING MAY AND JUNE?

“Early summer is an ideal time to visit Southern Idaho for outdoor recreation. The sunny weather is perfect for activities on land and in water. Visitors have options all over the region to paddle in a kayak or canoe to one of our many waterfalls—such as Shoshone Falls, the “Niagara of the West”—or to bird watch at one of Idaho’s top birding sites, Lake Walcott State Park. There are hundreds of mountain trails for hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders of all abilities.”

HOW CAN WEEKEND VISITORS EXPERIENCE THE REGION’S HIGHLIGHTS WITHOUT SPENDING THE WHOLE TIME IN THE CAR?

“You can be in Southern Idaho from Salt Lake in about two and a half hours. From east to west, our region spreads just over 100 miles, so it’s easy to go from end-to-end in a short amount of time. Twin Falls sits at the center, a one-hour drive to most attractions. In that hour, you can go from your hotel room or vacation rental to the mountains, on the river, in the desert or to a state park. Short drives mean more time for exploring and enjoying all we have to offer.

Photo Courtesy of Visit Southern Idaho

WHAT ABOUT ACCOMMODATIONS?

“You’ll find all the branded hotels people are familiar with in Burley, Jerome and Twin Falls, but you can also find a lot of unique local options. There are smaller boutique hotels, mountain yurts and even historic buildings in our downtown areas that have been renovated into rooms for rent. RV parks throughout the region offer flexibility with room for RVs of all shapes and sizes. Camping is also a great option for those who want to rough it.”

WHAT DOES A ‘MILD AND WILD’ WEEKEND ITINERARY IN SOUTHERN IDAHO ENTAIL?

“Visitors can pair activities like rafting and shopping, mountain biking and soaking in hot springs, rock climbing and star gazing; there’s no end to mild and wild combinations. Because everything is close, it’s easy to transition from one activity to another. If you’re really adventurous, try a tandem BASE jump at the Perrine Bridge. For a less risky thrill, the South Hills are a popular place to see deer, elk, moose and hummingbirds. The outdoors are accessible to all ages and skill levels. Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman offers the perfect blend of mild and wild activities.”

Photo Courtesy of Visit Southern Idaho

WHAT ABOUT VISITORS SEEKING EXPERIENCES OFF THE BEATEN PATH?

“Southern Idaho is a great destination to get away from the crowds. ATVs and Jeeps have access to miles of trails for off-roading and rock crawling. City of Rocks and Castle Rocks State Park are perfect for mountain bikers and rock climbers. The Snake River has access points across the region for kayaking and there are campsites throughout the Sawtooth National Forest. Camas County has remote natural hot springs that offer a great soak in an alpine setting. Camp, hike and spend time in those more primitive springs for a true off-the-grid experience.”

Photo Courtesy of Visit Southern Idaho

SOUTHERN IDAHO IS A MASSIVE AGRICULTURAL HUB. HOW DOES THAT TRANSLATE TO THE LOCAL DINING SCENE?

“Southern Idaho is known for potatoes, beef, pork, grain, trout and dairy products. You’ll see those items on menus across the region. Potatoes are like a blank canvas for local chefs and they pair well with everything. Visitors should check out places like Stevo’s, Snake River Grill, EdgeWater and Twin Falls Sandwich Company for unique, local dishes with Idaho ingredients. Wine enthusiasts can also visit Holesinsky Winery in Buhl, with wine made from grapes grown here in the Magic Valley.”

VISIT SOUTHERN IDAHO

2015 Neilsen Point Pl, Twin Falls, ID 83301

208-733-3974