Peak Staycation: Black Rock Mountain Resort

Photo Courtesy of Black Rock Mountain Desert

Black Rock Mountain Resort, located in Heber City, offers an unparalleled variety of amenities, from hot-air balloon rides to an NHL-sized hockey rink. Skye Payne, the resort’s Director of Sales & Marketing, explains what makes the resort a must-visit for local families this summer.

WHAT’S THE BIG DRAW FOR A LOCAL LOOKING TO RELAX AND UNWIND AT BLACK ROCK

THIS SUMMER?

“For the summer especially, some of our great amenities include our outdoor pool and hot tub with fire pits. We have a dedicated pool server and menu, so you don’t have to leave the water to enjoy a bite from Overlook Restaurant. For those looking to hit their fitness goals, we have our 10,000 square foot fitness facility, Onyx Club.”

HOW DOES THE RESORT CATER TO THE HIGH-ENERGY NEEDS OF KIDS AND RELAXATION PARENTS ARE LOOKING FOR?

“We have a game room, which we call the Members Lounge, which features shuffleboard, ping pong, pool and all the games you can imagine. It’s a perfect place for parents to drop off kids and let them blow off some steam. For the parents, we offer summer activities like wine and chocolate tastings with Ritual Chocolate.”

Photo Courtesy of Black Rock Mountain Desert

TRADITIONAL HOTELS CAN FEEL A BIT CRAMPED DURING A LONG WEEKEND. WHAT MAKES YOUR GUEST ROOMS FEEL MORE LIKE A HOME?

“We are a “suite-heavy” hotel. Most of our guest rooms are suites, and they offer laundry, a full kitchen; everything you could need in a guest room. It’s a great home base for a big adventure.”

WHAT KIND OF UNIQUE SUMMER ADVENTURES CAN THE TEAM HELP COORDINATE?

“Black Rock’s Experiences team is able to plan any event you dream up. From mountain biking to hiking, they will tailor an itinerary to your needs. We also partner with Rainbow Ryders, a hot air balloon company offering pick-up and drop-off at our hotel.



Additionally, we have a new partner launching this summer called Red Tail Air. They will be doing guided trips out of Heber Airport to Moab. You can do a quick Moab trip and bookend your Park City vacation with a desert adventure. For those staying closer to home, Switchback Sports has an on-site office for bike and paddleboard rentals.”

Photo Courtesy of Black Rock Mountain Desert

WHAT IS THE VISION FOR THE EVENT CENTER AS WE HEAD INTO THE WARMER MONTHS?

“The new Black Rock Mountain Event Center features an NHL-size hockey rink that can also be converted into meeting space for events, concerts and any celebration you could think of. We’d love for people to have that awareness as they plan visits or company retreats.”

Photo Courtesy of Black Rock Mountain Desert

BEYOND THE AMENITIES, IT SEEMS LIKE YOU’VE MADE A REAL EFFORT TO WELCOME YOUR NEIGHBORS IN THE “MOUNTAIN STATES”?

“Exactly. Our “local residents offer” is for all Mountain States: Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and Nevada. Locals receive 20% off accommodations and 10% off dining at Overlook and On the Rocks Bar.”

BLACK ROCK MOUNTAIN RESORT

909 W. Peace Tree Trail, Heber City