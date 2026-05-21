The Modern Mountain Escape: Pendry Park City

Photo Courtesy of Pendry Park City

Urban style meets the authenticity and grandeur of the mountains at Pendry Park City. General Manager John Rolfs shares how Pendry blends mountain exploration with thoughtful programming to create an ideal summer staycation for locals and visitors alike.

HOW DOES PENDRY’S URBAN-MEETS-MOUNTAIN STYLE TRANSLATE FOR A LOCAL SUMMER STAYCATION?

“Pendry Park City was designed around the idea that you can have an incredible mountain adventure without giving up comfort or great hospitality. What we’ve seen is that it resonates just as strongly with locals as it does with travelers. You can spend the day exploring the mountains and then come back to something that feels relaxed, social and elevated.”

Photo Courtesy of Pendry Park City

WHAT KIND OF UNIQUE PROGRAMMING ARE YOU OFFERING TO HELP GUESTS CONNECT WITH THE LANDSCAPE?

“Park City in the summer is incredibly special, and we wanted to build experiences that help guests truly engage with the destination. Through our adventure outfitter, Compass Sports, guests can book everything from guided hikes to evening stargazing experiences. One of the programs we’re especially excited about this year is Camp Paintbox, a week-long adventure camp designed for our younger guests.”

WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN, WHAT DOES A SUMMER NIGHT AT PENDRY LOOK LIKE?

“Summer evenings here are pretty magical. Our Pool House is the only rooftop dining experience in Park City, so you have these incredible panoramic mountain views alongside live music throughout the week. We also offer guided stargazing experiences like Lunar Libations, where guests can enjoy celestial-inspired sips after exploring the night sky. Then of course there’s dinner at KITA, where guests can experience everything from fire-grilled steaks to a chef-curated omakase. Our goal is to create a place where people come for the mountains but stay for the experiences. Park City provides the setting, we just try to make every moment here feel memorable.”



PENDRY PARK CITY

2417 W. High Mountain Rd., Park City