Meet the Chef: The Little America Hotel

Little America Chef Santiago Ramos. Photo by Adam Finkle.

From chopping vegetables at home with his mom to washing dishes at 16, Chef Santiago Ramos has spent a lifetime in the kitchen. By 21, he was working in a Las Vegas casino with 30 kitchens, a high-energy world that confirmed his love for cooking and pushed him toward culinary school. Now, as executive chef at Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, he channels his experience into bold, inventive dishes.

“Cooking is never static,” Ramos explains. “There’s always something new to learn.” He thrives on exploring flavors from around the world, drawing inspiration from Asian and Italian cuisines, and testing new skills like butchery and pastry. But no matter how experimental he gets, one ingredient is always essential: salt. Himalayan, black, or smoked, Ramos calls it the quiet superstar that brings every dish to life.

For Ramos, success is measured by his guests’ smiles. Generational diners, families returning year after year and customers chasing flavors from their own food memories fuel his passion. “When my customers are happy, I know I’ve done my job,” he says. That mindset extends to his staff. Ramos trains openly, sharing knowledge and building a team as skilled and knowledgeable as he is, ensuring that every dish benefits from their expertise.

Spring and early summer mark the transition to his busiest season, when produce and seafood are at their peak. Coho salmon shines on the menu, and the restaurant’s raspberry pie remains a perennial favorite, requested year-round. With a kitchen that is 95 percent from scratch, every dish is crafted with care, precision and a commitment to delighting guests.

With Chef Ramos at the helm, Little America has become a place where every dish tells a story, every flavor sparks a memory and every guest feels at home. It’s no wonder diners return year after year.

Learn more from our partners. And while you’re here, subscribe to Salt Lake magazine to receive six beautiful print issues a year!