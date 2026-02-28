Skip to main content

Meet the Chef: The Little America Hotel

Salt Lake Magazine Sponsored PostFebruary 28, 2026
Little America Chef Santiago Ramos. Photo by Adam Finkle.
Little America Chef Santiago Ramos. Photo by Adam Finkle.

From chopping vegetables at home with his mom to washing dishes at 16, Chef Santiago Ramos has spent a lifetime in the kitchen. By 21, he was working in a Las Vegas casino with 30 kitchens, a high-energy world that confirmed his love for cooking and pushed him toward culinary school. Now, as executive chef at Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, he channels his experience into bold, inventive dishes.

“Cooking is never static,” Ramos explains. “There’s always something new to learn.” He thrives on exploring flavors from around the world, drawing inspiration from Asian and Italian cuisines, and testing new skills like butchery and pastry. But no matter how experimental he gets, one ingredient is always essential: salt. Himalayan, black, or smoked, Ramos calls it the quiet superstar that brings every dish to life. 

For Ramos, success is measured by his guests’ smiles. Generational diners, families returning year after year and customers chasing flavors from their own food memories fuel his passion. “When my customers are happy, I know I’ve done my job,” he says. That mindset extends to his staff. Ramos trains openly, sharing knowledge and building a team as skilled and knowledgeable as he is, ensuring that every dish benefits from their expertise. 

Spring and early summer mark the transition to his busiest season, when produce and seafood are at their peak. Coho salmon shines on the menu, and the restaurant’s raspberry pie remains a perennial favorite, requested year-round. With a kitchen that is 95 percent from scratch, every dish is crafted with care, precision and a commitment to delighting guests.

With Chef Ramos at the helm, Little America has become a place where every dish tells a story, every flavor sparks a memory and every guest feels at home. It’s no wonder diners return year after year. 

Learn more from our partners. And while you’re here, subscribe to Salt Lake magazine to receive six beautiful print issues a year!

Salt Lake Magazine Sponsored Post

Salt Lake Magazine Sponsored Post

Salt Lake magazine's sponsored posts are paid for by our advertising partners.

You May Also Like

The Grand America Hotel Chef Christaian Ojea. Photo by Adam Finkle. From Our Partners Meet the Chef: The Grand America Hotel
February 28, 2026

Meet the Chef: The Grand America Hotel

Salt Lake Magazine Sponsored Post
Chef Joey Ferran leads the culinary teams at Prohibition and Repeal. From Our Partners Meet the Chef: Prohibition and Repeal
February 28, 2026

Meet the Chef: Prohibition and Repeal

Salt Lake Magazine Sponsored Post
Dr. Hamid Adib From Our Partners Heroes in Healthcare: Dr. Hamid Adib of Adib’s Rug Gallery
January 8, 2026

Heroes in Healthcare: Dr. Hamid Adib of Adib’s Rug Gallery

Salt Lake Magazine Sponsored Post