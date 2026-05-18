Family-First Adventure: Holiday River Expeditions

Photo Courtesy of Holiday River Expeditions

Justin Malloy, a longtime guide for Holiday River Expeditions, believes there’s no better place to spend a summer day in Utah than on the water. Now working as the outfitter’s Sales and Communications Manager, he explains why and what families can expect when they embark on their own river excursion.

WHAT DRAWS SALT LAKE VALLEY FAMILIES TO A RIVER TRIP?

“We offer great family-oriented river rafting trips that are all within three hours of Salt Lake City. For families new to rafting, we recommend a shorter two or three-day trip. For those more experienced, we have five and six-day journeys, and even specialty trips that last up to 12 days.”

HOW DO YOU MAKE A MULTI-DAY RIVER TRIP APPROACHABLE FOR BEGINNERS?

“All you really have to do is show up and we take care of the rest. We rent all the camping gear you need, and our guides are experts at teaching you how to pack and prepare. Once we’re on the water, the guide does the rowing while teaching about the environment and sharing river stories. Our guests’ only responsibility is to have fun.”

Photo Courtesy of Holiday River Expeditions

WHAT DOES HOLIDAY RIVER EXPEDITIONS OFFER FOR MORE SEASONED ADVENTURERS?

“Our specialty trips are for those who want to truly immerse themselves. Guests can choose to paddle inflatable kayaks or stand-up paddleboards through the rapids for more direct engagement with the river. We even have itineraries that feature stargazing, canyon concerts and yoga—something for everyone, no matter their interest.”

WHAT IS LIFE LIKE AT CAMPE ONCE THE BOATS ARE PULLED OVER FOR THE DAY?

“After we set camp up, we may go on a hike, play beach games or just relax near the water. The guides will cook dinner, like lasagna or steak and potatoes, and then spend the evening chatting around the campfire. The morning starts with coffee and breakfast before pushing off for another adventurous day.”



HOLIDAY RIVER EXPEDITIONS

544 E. 3900 South, Salt Lake City