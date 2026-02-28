Meet the Chef: The Grand America Hotel

The Grand America Hotel Chef Christaian Ojea. Photo by Adam Finkle.

or Chef Christian Ojea, food has always been a passport. With 28 years in the kitchen, Ojea’s journey began in Santa Fe, N.M., where he took his first job as a prep cook at a hotel and found his calling in the industry. “If you really want a career as a chef,” Ojea explains, “start by working in a kitchen. If you love it, then go to culinary school.” He did just that, studying at the Art Institute in Denver as well as learning abroad in France and Italy. With his parents from Chile, Ojea was exposed early to global flavors and traditions, experiences he credits with shaping not just his palate but his overall approach to food.

What hooked him early wasn’t just cooking; it was the community found in kitchens. “Everyone comes from different backgrounds and walks of life,” he says. “But in the kitchen, we all speak the same language: food.” That shared purpose still drives him today as executive chef of The Grand America Hotel, where his role expands far beyond the plate. Managing multiple kitchens, mentoring teams and collaborating across departments is part of the thrill. “It’s a challenge,” he says. “And I love that.”

Ojea Brings Progressive American Fare to The Grand America

Ojea’s style is progressive American, deeply rooted in classical technique. French methods anchor his cooking, paired with the freshest ingredients possible, local when available and always thoughtful. While he’ll never turn his back on a braised short rib, he’s known for giving familiar dishes a new edge. “Nothing stays the same for long,” he says. “I like to surprise my guests.”

As winter fades into spring, Ojea is especially energized. March marks the shift toward lighter, brighter flavors, when produce is young, tender and at its peak. Expect ingredients like stinging nettle, spruce tips and ramps to make an appearance, signaling the season’s arrival.

For Ojea, success isn’t measured in stars. It’s measured in returning guests, word of mouth and a dining room full of people having a genuine experience. “I want our guests to walk away satisfied, feeling like it’s more than just another night out.”

His message to readers is simple: come hungry.

