Women in Business: Hillary Call

Hillary Call, DZYN Builds. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Salt Lake magazine’s Women in Business section is an acclaimed and respected part of our September/October issue. Over the years, we have profiled and spotlighted successful women business leaders across the state. These leaders are shining examples of success. Here, they share insights into their entrepreneurial journeys so others like them can follow their leads.

DZYN BUILDS OFFERS A COLLABORATIVE APPROACH TO LUXURY HOME DESIGN

After nearly two decades in the tech industry, Hillary Call leaped into her true calling, designing homes that reflect the lives and personalities of the people who live in them. In April, she left her 18-year tech career to join DZYN Builds full time, the luxury custom homebuilding company she founded with her husband, Carson.

The idea for DZYN Builds was born from their shared frustration with how fragmented and inefficient the traditional building process could be. Carson, who holds a construction degree but also spent years in tech following the 2008 housing crisis, could not shake his passion for building. Together, the two saw an opportunity to reinvent how homes are built by combining construction expertise with smart, transparent systems that put clients first.

With Hillary’s tech background and eye for design, she helped develop a process using a digital platform that gives homeowners real-time access to their build from blueprint to move-in.

“Clients used to feel left in the dark,” she explains. “Now, they can see exactly where they’re at in the process and where their money is going.”

As one of the company’s lead designers, Hillary is deeply involved from the start, partnering with clients, selecting architects and engineers and consulting on every detail, from flooring and light to paint colors and hardware. Her strong relationship with trusted architects, engineers and realtors enhances the customer experience with her streamlined approach.

“No two homes are the same and that’s what I love.” – Hillary Call

“Each design brings its own challenges and I take the time to really get to know my clients so the home fits not just their style but their life,” she says.

Outside of construction, Hillary further expresses her passion for design and creativity as the co-founder of Navy Gray Designs, a sister company named after her and her sister Gentry Thomson’s two daughters.

Her approach is warm, collaborative and detail-driven, offering a hand-in-hand experience from the first sketch to the final walk-through. “At DZYN Builds, our goal is simple,” she says. “We want the process to feel just as custom and personal as the home itself.”

DZYN Builds

801.472.0664 | dzynbuilds.com | Instagram @dzynbuilds

Meet more Women in Business, and learn about their entrepreneurial journeys. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah.