Finding Zen: Yoga at UMFA is Back

Utah Museum of Fine Arts' free Art + Wellness: Yoga sessions are held each Wednesday. Photo by Lacie Bibelhauser

Inhale and exhale a sigh of relief because the Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ free Art + Wellness: Yoga sessions are returning to the Great Hall every Wednesday from March 25 to April 15. During these weekly yoga sessions, led by Micha Hori of YogaSix Sugar House, guests practice the art of yoga while exploring connections between movement and the museum’s current exhibitions.

The four sessions, held amid the UMFA’s art installations, are beginner-friendly. Bring your own mat or use a provided one. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP with the UMFA.

Quetzal Martinez, the UMFA’s manager of university student programs and the person behind organizing the event, said, “The art and wellness program is a nice way of introducing that to people who might not be familiar with the museum space, but are familiar with wellness.”

The yoga sessions are designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of skill level. “It’s a lot of people’s first time doing yoga … so your level of experience really doesn’t matter,” said Martinez.

Unlike a typical beginner studio class, the Art + Wellness: Yoga sessions are a way to explore the museum’s collection from the mindful perspective that yoga practice provides and connect with others in the community.

“I feel like people don’t realize that they can find their spaces or see art museums as a third space, as a place to socialize, as a place to meet new people,” Martinez said. “One of our learning concepts that we like emphasizing here at the museum is slow looking. That’s where our teaching theories and concepts align with yoga, which is slow looking and like slow moving.”

Art + Wellness: Yoga

What: Yoga sessions surrounded by art

Yoga sessions surrounded by art Where: The Utah Museum of Fine Arts Great Hall

The Utah Museum of Fine Arts Great Hall When: Every Wednesday from March 25 to April 15 at 6-7 p.m.

Every Wednesday from March 25 to April 15 at 6-7 p.m. Cost: Free

Free More info: RSVP encouraged, yoga mats and cleaning supplies provided

This article was written by University of Utah student journalist Lacie Bibelhauser as the Spring 2026 Voices of Utah capstone class. It is jointly published by Salt Lake magazine and Amplify Utah to elevate perspectives in local media through emerging journalism.