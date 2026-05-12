Community Events This Summer in Utah

It’s festival season in Utah and there is no shortage of things to do. Annual staples such Utah Pride Festival and the Utah Arts Festival, along with the Utah Blues Festival, Kilby Block Party, and Twilight and Red Butte Garden Concert Series are always at the top of our list, but we rounded up some more happenings sure to keep you busy over the next couple of months. From tarot reading and witchy spa nights to 106 years of Strawberry Days and basking in the awesomeness of buskers, there’s something for everyone happening around the state.

Support Survivors with Elizabeth Smart

When: Wednesday, May 13

Where: Le Jardin, 1910 Dimple Dell Rd, Sandy, UT

Cost: $150; $250 for VIP tickets

The Elizabeth Smart Foundation hosts its annual Garden Party May 13. The fundraising event is an evening of impact, inspiration and advocacy dedicated to supporting survivors and advancing prevention efforts. Attendees will hear from Elizabeth Smart and have the opportunity to connect with the foundation’s mission. Proceeds from the Garden Party go toward supporting prevention education and survivor advocacy through the foundation’s education programs delivered to schools, families and communities.

More information can be found at elizabethsmartfoundation.org.

Guests attend the 2025 Elizabeth Smart Garden Party.

Indulge in Great Salt Lake-Based Fiction at Author Talk with Darren Brown

When: Saturday, May 16, 5:00 p.m.

Where: The County Library, West Valley, 2880 W 3650 S, West Valley

Cost: Free

The West Valley Public Library hosts new author Darren Brown during a special Author Talk on May 16. Brown discusses his debut book, The Lady of the Lake, based on stories he heard about events his mother used to attend at Great Saltair. During the discussion, Brown shares his experience writing the book and dives into the history of Utah and Great Saltair.

Tap into the Divine at Tea & Tarot

When: Thursday, May 21; 6:30 p.m.

Where: Church & State, 370 S 300 E

Cost: $15

Subconsciously Shay

Shay of Subconsciously Shay is hosting a Tea & Tarot night at Church and State on May 21. Shay knows her stuff: her family has roots in the Mayan culture and Mexican folkmagic, and she has spent the last ten years traveling the globe to learn from priestesses, monks and shamans. Her goal? Help people tap into the magic of our planet and the phases of the moon to find empowerment and self-love. And, of course, to have fun along the way. She describes Tea & Tarot as a night of whimsy, where she will lead attendees through working with tarot to tap into the divine and connecting with one another. Find tickets at here

Watch contributing writer Autumn Thatcher’s full interview with Subconsciously Shay.

Celebrate the Art of Busking at Busker Fest SLC

When: Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30; 5–10:00 p.m.

Where: Between 100 and 200 South and Main Street, Salt Lake City

Cost: Free, though monetary donations and tips for performers are encouraged

The Salt Lake City Arts Council presents the eighth annual Busker Fest May 29 and 30. The all-ages event features a slew of buskers from Utah and beyond bringing their talents to the streets. Attendees can look forward to aerial artists, acrobats, magicians, comedians, musicians, a Guiness World Book of Records holder for riding the world’s tallest unicycle while dressed as a unicorn and more.

Get Bookish at the Dang Book Bash

When: Saturday, May 30; 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: West Valley Arts, 3333 South Decker Lake Drive, West Valley

Cost: Free, but attendees are required to register in advance.

Local author and business owner Rainie Dang hosts the Dang Book Bash on May 30 in West Valley. The all-ages event is a market that brings local authors, bookish vendors and book lovers together. The Dang Bakery will serve up dirty sodas, iced cold brew and matcha lattes, as well as fresh-baked cookies and Vietnamese Sponge Cakes. Attendees can also participate in a gently used book swap — bring a book, take a book.

Follow Rainie Dang on Instagram and TikTok for more bookish events.

Celebrate 106 years of Strawberry Days

When: June 13–21

Where: 200 S Main Street, Pleasant Grove

Cost: Free for some events

Strawberry Days in Pleasant Grove is an 8-day long volunteer-run event that brings community members together to enjoy everything from concerts and carnival rides to quilt shows and rodeos. This year’s theme is Stars, Stripes and Strawberries and attendees can enjoy free activities as well as purchase tickets to events such as the PRCA Rodeo in a new arena and the Strawberry Days carnival. Indulging in trawberries and cream while at the event is highly recommended.

Recharge during Summer Solstice at the Summer Solstice Retreat

When: June 18-21

Where: Orem, Utah

Cost: $1000–$15000

Subconsciously Shay hosts her second annual Summer Solstice Retreat and Solstice Ritual June 18–21. The three-day long retreat offers attendees the opportunity to disconnect from the busyness of day-to-day life and reconnect with themselves through self-care during what Shay describes as “a witchy spa weekend for your soul.” Attendees will engage in guided breath work, movement and magical applications. On June 21, attendees will participate in the Summer Solstice Ritual and learn how to honor the longest day of the year and bring its light into their lives moving forward. Find more details here.

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