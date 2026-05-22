Why to bring the family to the Wheeler Sunday Market

Photo credit: Lauren Clark – LVC Photography

The Wheeler Sunday Market — offering food, crafts and more at one of Utah’s most family-friendly places — kicked off this week and runs weekly through Oct. 11.

Sophie Hoesch, program coordinator for Wheeler Historic Farm, said she looks forward to picking up peaches, cherries, and sourdough bread each year, and that the arts and crafts section offers unique items for gifts. She said kids can join a scavenger hunt, and vendors often sell toys, plushies and more.

Families could plan a meal while there, too. “We’ll have food trucks every weekend,” Hoesch said.

Aside from the market, she said families might also enjoy seeing farm animals, wagon rides, the cow train ride (where kids sit in cow-styled cars), the farm’s playgrounds (including one for toddlers), historic buildings, beautiful gardens, walking trails and a store offering snacks and drinks to refuel.

“I would say arrive as early as you can if you want to see everything that you can,” Hoesch said. “A lot of the vendors will sell out of things that they have a smaller quantity of earlier in the day, so you might not get as many options if you come later.” She also recommends arriving early for more parking options.

For the market and activities at the farm, Hoesch suggests setting aside about two hours.

According to Salt Lake County’s website, a market run by Wasatch Front Farmers Market was held at the farm from 2011 to 2017, and in 2018, Salt Lake County Parks began the current Sunday market.

Wheeler Historic Farm is located at 6351 S. 900 East, Murray. Join the fun Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the west lawn. More info at saltlakecounty.gov/wheeler-farm.

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