Bring the family, Dog Included, to Bark at the Moon this Saturday

Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Utah

The Humane Society of Utah is hosting an event for the whole family — including the dog.

“Bark at the Moon is our second-largest fundraising event of the year,” said Guinnevere Shuster, director of marketing and communications for the nonprofit. At the event, held at The Gateway on Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m., she said guests can enjoy food trucks, craft beer, games and activities, a wide variety of vendors (selling items for humans and pets), and more “all while supporting the homeless pets here in Utah, which we take care of at the Humane Society of Utah.”

In addition to operating animal shelters and clinics, the Humane Society facilitates pet adoptions and provides services for pets and their owners, including behavior and training classes.

Shuster said the night will also include a performance by the band Cry Wolf and end with a dog walk around downtown SLC with glow sticks to light the way.

The Humane Society asks owners to bring their dogs only if they are comfortable around crowds of people and other dogs, Shuster said. But even if you don’t have a dog, she recommends going if you enjoy local food, beer and vendors, or just hanging out where a lot of dogs go to play.

The Humane Society states that dogs must be on leashes at all times, and leashes can be up to six feet. Additional rules, sponsorship opportunities, and tickets are on the Bark at the Moon event page.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children (5 and under are free).

All proceeds support the Humane Society.

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