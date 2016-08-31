Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

bodega20150909_0016-1Once again, Salt Lake’s top mixologists (aka: bartenders) will compete to make the best original cocktail based on seasonal ingredients.

You be the judge.

Stop by each bar, order the cocktail, drink and vote. (Click that and vote on your phone, on your computer, laptop, or any linking device.)

Then, on Sunday Oct. 9 come to our classy award party to toast the winner!

Sip, eat and dance the night away.

(For those who attended last year, we have addressed the food shortage and you will leave sated, we promise.)
6:30-9 p.m. Pierpont Place, 163 Pierpont Ave., SLC.

Get tickets at saltlakemagazine.com

$25 in advance

$35 at the door

$15 for designated drivers or non-drinkers

PARTICIPATING MIXOLOGISTS (a record-breaking number!):
Alamexo, Avenues Bistro, Avenues Proper Bodega & The Rest, Finca, Grand America, Harbor, Kimis Chop & Oyster House, Trio, Manoli’s, Martine Cafe, Pallet, Pierpont Place, Provisions, Red Rock Brewing, Ruin, Solitude, Spencers, Squatters, Stoneground, Takashi, Tin Angel Café, Under Current and Zest.

Mary Brown Malouf

    Vickie

    November 17, 2016

    My husband and I attended the awards night for the first time this year. What a great night out! We’ll be better at getting our homework done in advance next year, too many tasty cocktails to try the night of.

