Can’t Miss Dining and Drinks in Utah this Month

Your ticket to Sundance's Luau includes a scenic lift ride on the Outlaw Express. Photo courtesy of Sundance Resort.

It’s patio season in SLC! June kicks off what’s arguably peak al fresco opportunities around the state and we are here for it. Whether you’re craving farmers market-sourced ingredients for dinner, patio hangs, a chairlift-served luau, a seat at Park City’s biggest dinner party, or just planning to escape inside for some dependable air conditioning, fabulous options abound all along the Wasatch corridor.

THE BEST OF UTAH’S DINING AND DRINKS THIS JUNE

Summer Farmers Markets Return!

In glorious news, there are too many local markets ramping up to do a complete roundup for the state, but here’s a shortlist of spots that will be open by the first week of June:

For a more comprehensive list of farmers markets around the state (many of which will open later in June and July) visit Utah’s Own and the Utah Farmers Market Network.

June 5: Pintxos and English sparkling wine tasting at Casot

Join Pago Group founder/sommelier Scott Evans and wine importer Jax Quintrall to explore the emerging category of sparkling wines sourced from Great Britain. Yes, you read that right: England — particularly Surrey Hills — is exporting sparkling wines that are increasingly being recognized with major awards. Says Evans in the event announcement, “The chalky soils and cool temperatures create the ideal climate for quality wines. We will taste four wines from two of the most reputable producers and pair them with pintxos” (small bites from sister restaurant, Finca). Tickets for this 21+ only tasting event start at $30 for pintxos, $60 for wine pairings. See the full menu and reserve your spot here.

June 6: The Matrons of Mayhem Drag Brunch at Bambara

June is jam-packed with events celebrating Pride Month, and many local spots are pulling out all the stops, including downtown favorite, Bambara. From their media alert: “This isn’t just brunch—it’s a full-throttle celebration that pairs high-energy comedy and performances with a decadent three-course menu and exclusive, themed cocktails you won’t find anywhere else. Best of all, it’s a feast for a cause: tickets are $50, with a $10 donation from every seat going directly to the Queens and The Trevor Project.” Make your reservations for a table at either 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. (Seating is limited and expected to sell out.)

June 6: Mountain Top Luau at Sundance Resort

Wowza, what a unique Sundance Resort adventure for the whole fam, including spectacular views! From the event description: “Experience a taste of Hawaii atop Mandan Summit at our special Luau event. Indulge in an authentic Hawaiian themed menu featuring a roasted whole pig, alongside breathtaking views of Mandan Summit. Your ticket grants you access to a scenic lift ride on Outlaw Express, followed by a delicious dinner, served buffet style, in the picturesque setting of Mandan Summit and live music. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience unlike any other.” Plan on being at the resort from 4 to 7:30 p.m. for this event, with adult tickets at $83 (ages 12+) and $39 for kids (ages 4–11). Reserve your tickets here, this one sells out fast.

June 7: Weekend brunch launches at Log Haven

For 30 years, Wasatch Front favorite Log Haven has only hosted weekend brunches for special occasion events like Mother’s Day. Now you can experience the daytime magic that epitomizes this Millcreek Canyon institution every Saturday and Sunday (brunch served 10 a.m.–2 p.m.) beginning this month. From their website: “Dine outside on our patio at the base of a waterfall while enjoying a beautifully curated brunch menu featuring plated favorites like Brioche French Toast, Canyon Fried Chicken & Waffles, Huevos Rancheros, and Honey House Almond Granola — all thoughtfully created by Chef Todd Hoffee and Sous Chef Dayton Case.” Reservations highly recommended.

June 12: Oyster Guy pop-up at Sugar House Station

Starting at 5 p.m. until he sells out, The Oyster Guy (Matt Lefler) will be slinging his impeccably-sourced bivalves at Sugar House Station. Order ‘em raw, grilled, accompanied by his own mignonette or “Hogwash” hot sauce, or with a caviar bump (prices vary, starting at $4/oyster). And of course you’ll want to snag specially curated wines, craft beer and local spirits to go along with the fun. Reserve your table here; walk-ins are always welcome (this is a 21+ venue).

June 27: Savor the Summit, Park City Historic Main Street

Our annual reminder that it would be so nice if Park City’s Main Street was a pedestrian-only zone all the time! The open-air dining event called “Utah’s Largest Outdoor Dinner Party” features over a dozen of Summit County’s best restaurants all packed in one spot for an unforgettable evening of elevated dining and drinks. See the full restaurant line-up, including event menus, prices and links to buy tickets at the Park City Area Restaurant Association website. (Reservations are required to gain access to the event; prices start at $195 and up per person, depending on the restaurant.) Bonus IYKYK at Le Depot: Savor the Summit event tickets for Salt Lake magazine’s Outstanding Restaurant of 2026, Le Depot Brasserie, include admission to their VIP Après House Garden pre-party, in addition to the evening’s seated five-course tasting menu with wine pairings. (21+ only, reserve your Le Depot Brasserie spot here at $366 per ticket plus tax.)

June 28: Piemonte wine class at VENETO

If you love Italian wine — or want to learn more Italian wines and the unique regions they come from — VENETO’s monthly wine classes are a terrific way to dive right in. From their latest e-newsletter: “Classes are held at VENETO and taught by Italian wine lover, wine professional, and sommelier, Marco Stevanoni. Give him 90 minutes and he guarantees that you’ll leave with more confidence, ensuring you drink better for the rest of your life!” Individual tickets for the Piemonte region class are $90 (for wine tasting and charcuterie), and you can reserve your spot by calling 801-359-0708 or email info@venetoslc.com.

ICYMI, summer edition

Salt Lake County’s dog-friendly patios

This year’s list of county-approved dog-friendly restaurant and bar patios features almost 50 spots, including some of our perennial favorites around town: Bambino (Midvale), Caputo’s (15th & 15th location), Cucina Deli (the Avenues), Cotton Bottom (Holladay), and 21+ establishments Fisher Brewing Co., Handlebar, Ice Haus and Mountain West Hard Cider on the west side, just to name a few. See the full list here.

Mar | Muntanya Chef’s Garden Table

Saturdays through the summer, experience Mar | Muntanya’s interactive culinary installation on the Hyatt Regency SLC’s 6th floor rooftop patio. For this seasonal pop-up, Chef Tyson Peterson changes up the menu weekly, rotating through ingredients at their peak of freshness and served amidst the restaurant’s summer garden. Guests are served at a communal table, with the single seating starting an hour before dusk to capture that sunset golden hour. Expect a multicourse meal with beverage pairings. (21+ only, $150 per person, prepaid reservations are required and do not include tax or gratuity.)

Wasatch Food Co-op is now open

It’s been well over a decade in the making, and it’s finally hard launched: Salt Lake City’s only food co-op opened in the hopping Central 9th corridor last month and it is adorable. Full disclosure: Yes, I am a Wasatch Food Co-op member-owner, and damn proud of it. Grab your organic hemp tote bags and head on over to check out this fabulous addition to our thriving food community in the Milk Block (416 E. 900 South).

Join a CSA

In sad news, many of northern Utah’s fruit producers are anticipating big losses due to this year’s wackadoo weather systems. Consider supporting these small, family-run farms by signing up for a Community Sponsored Agriculture box share. You’ll get plenty of fresh produce — some farms also have meat, milk or eggs shares, too — and know your money is staying close to your local farmers. Win-win.

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