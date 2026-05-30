Your Guide to Pride in Utah 2026

The 2025 Utah Pride Parade takes place on June 8 this year. Photo courtesy of Visit Salt Lake.

Where to sip and celebrate the entire month of June.

For Post Parade Festivities

Bar X & Beer Bar

The Utah Pride Parade takes place on June 7th this year. Beginning on 100 S and West Temple, onlookers will pack seven blocks downtown in a sea of rainbow and glitter. After cheering and snapping to your heart’s content (please, no fan clacking this year), pop over to Bar X and Beer Bar for some post-parade libations. The brew-focused pub decorates its spaces with flags and fanfare the entire month of June and has hosted its own Pride parties in years past.

When you go:

Beer Bar: 161 E. 200 South | beerbarslc.com

Bar X: 155 E. 200 South | barxslc.com

For Clubbing

MILK+

The folks at MILK+ know how to throw a party. Their annual Pride block parties have brought in world-renowned performers like Violet Chachki, Gottmik and Latrice Royale, alongside local legends and DJs. Opening weekend revelry is typically packed with club kids, fashionistas and Swifties so prepare for a crowd and cover fee— though MILK does make full use of their two indoor dancefloors and outdoor space with additional stages. The celebrations continue all June long with special burlesque performances, gogo dancers and drag artists. Check their site for the latest schedule.

When you go:

MILK+: 49 E. 900 South | milkslc.com

For Drag Brunch

HK Brewing, Why KIKI, and Bambara

Queer and woman-owned HK Brewing specializes in kombucha-based bevvys, crushable cocktails, N/A beverages and vibes. Their desert-chic taproom holds a monthly Sip & Slay Drag Brunch featuring host Ivy Dior Stephens and a rotating cast of stunning kings and queens. Order up a Basic B*tch Spritz or HK Mule and practice how you’ll respectfully tip performers after a death drop.

Why Kiki turns its already fabulous drag brunches and shows up to to “Absolutely Fabulous” level during Pride. Photo credit Vudoo Whorror.

Downtown tiki bar Why Kiki has become a hot commodity for its weekend silent disco and fishbowl concoctions, but they pull out all the stops come Pride month. The Sunday drag brunch brings in a large colorful crowd who snap and shout for a lineup of queens, and snack on an explicitly-shaped waffle—naturally. The bar hosts a variety of women-only comedy shows, national drag acts, and themed events paying homage to queer icons throughout the summer; the full schedule is on their site.

Bambara hosts exclusive pop-up events throughout the year, like speakeasy-themed dinners and Nutcraker high tea for the holidays — their enthusiasm during Pride month is no different. On June 6, the downtown favorite is hosting a high-glam drag brunch featuring Utah’s beloved ladies, The Matrons of Mayhem. And keeping with Bambara’s high standards of luxury, ticket holders will be treated to a three-course brunch menu, along with themed cocktails, and an unforgettable high-energy performance.

When you go:

HK Brewing: 370 Aspen Ave. | hkbrewing.com

Why Kiki: 69 W. 100 South | whykikibar.com

Bambara: 202 S. Main St. | bambara-slc.com

Photo courtesy of HK Brewing.

For Themed Nights and Shows

Metro Music Hall & Try-Angles

You aren’t regarded as a classic gay bar without putting in the work. Metro Music Hall and Try-Angles have earned their stripes through consistently great programming and community-focused events. More of a live music venue than a nightlife hub, Metro offers its stage to a range of local and touring drag artists throughout the year. Expect to see some RuPaul legends and talented Salt Lake queens grace their halls through Pride month.

In the central ninth district, Try-Angles puts on themed events throughout the week catering to niche queer subcultures. The late-night spot also boasts the “cheapest and biggest drinks in town,” so you won’t break the bank in your efforts to celebrate the most prideful month of the year.

When you go:

Metro Music Hall: 615 W. 100 South metromusichall.com

Try-Angles: 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd. clubtryangles.com

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