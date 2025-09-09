White Horse Spirits and Kitchen was one of four businesses devastate by a fire last month. Photo by Austen Diamond | Visit Salt Lake.

After a fire gutted four thriving restaurants on Salt Lake’s main street, the community stepped up to close the gap for employees. The Main Street Fire Fund was set up by the Downtown Alliance in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, raising an incredible $494,000 in days. 100% of the proceeds have been distributed to displaced workers pay their bills in that critical first month while they scrambled to find new work or qualify for unemployment. The Alliance, with the Utah Restaurant Association, even organized a resource fair for those who lost their work.

“Salt Lakers show up for each other, and this response has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Downtown Alliance Executive Director Dee Brewer. “From five-dollar QR code donations at the Farmers Market to major philanthropic gifts, this campaign provided workers who woke up unemployed August 12, a bridge to their next opportunity.”

The campaign gained national attention when actor, Utah resident and downtown restaurant owner Ty Burrell, released out a heartfelt video with Mayor Erin Mendenhall calling on the community for help.

The Downtown Alliance picked up all the costs associated with raising and disbursing the money, allowing for 100% of the money raised to go straight into the pockets of employees.

“This tragedy underscored the resilience and generosity of Salt Lake City,” said Brewer. “Neighbors supported neighbors and turned heartbreak into hope. While the fund has now closed, our work isn’t done — we remain committed to helping property owners and business owners rebuild this block and restore its vibrancy.”

There’s a long way to go to get these beloved Salt Lake businesses back on their feet, but it’s great to see the community stepping up to help those who were most immediately harmed by the fire. Let’s all hope that we’ll be back on Main Street soon, sitting at the outdoor tables, enjoying a good meal or a tasty cocktail.

