Ask the Experts: Spark Solutions Group

Jason Cowan, Principal, Business Development of Spark Solutions Group. Photo by Adam Finkle.

We field so many questions from readers wondering where the best, well, everything is. Folks are looking for more than food and fun (our specialty). They need places to live, cars to drive, solutions for their business. So we asked some of our favorite partners to share their expertise and advice for newcomers and longtime locals. Enjoy!

Spark Solutions Group

For many businesses, sending invoices is the easy part and getting paid is where the frustration begins. That’s where Spark Solutions Group comes in.

Founded as a family business in 1974, Spark is now co-led by Jason Cowan, who grew up in the company and has spent 30 years helping businesses streamline how they get paid. Today, Spark Solutions Group specializes in technology services for any business that accepts payments, from CPA’s and bookkeepers to landscapers and plumbers.

What sets Spark Solutions Group apart isn’t just the technology, it’s the service. “When you call, you’re not sent to a third-party automated system,” Cowan says. “You get a real person who knows your business and is ready to help.” Spark invests time in building strong relationships with clients, understanding their operations and tailoring solutions to fit their needs.

Spark simplifies payment processes, helping clients add additional features and functionality while continuing to use their existing accounting systems like QuickBooks. One misconception Cowan often sees is that large businesses always have high processing or transaction fees, and they feel there is nothing that can be done about it. This is where Spark really shines; with their services, they can help clients save a significant amount of money.

“These accounting systems are purposely designed to make the client feel that it’s a ‘take it or leave it’ situation. We help you understand that is not the case.”

Another advantage of working with Spark is their mindfulness. The team will assist in onboarding and training, enabling clients to start accepting payments and recognizing revenue immediately. “We’re not only here during implementation, we’re your partner for the long haul. We want to help you integrate these new processes and break out of the ‘we’ve always done it that way’ mindset.”

Spark offers free business analyses to show companies how they can save money and get paid faster. For Spark Solutions Group, service isn’t a slogan–it’s the heart of the business.

Spark Solutions Group

5107 S. 900 East, Ste 100, SLC

(800) 338-9319

sparksolutionsgroup.com | @sparksolutionsgroup

Learn more from Industry Experts. And while you’re here, subscribe to Salt Lake magazine to receive six beautiful print issues a year!

