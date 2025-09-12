Salt Lake Magazine’s September/October Social Pages

Mark Miller of Indigo Event Rentals, Jasmine Poole of Metro Music Club, DJ Jeff Stirland of Peak Sound UT, Breanna White of Breanna White Photography toast at the Utah Bride & Groom White Party.

Burt Brothers Motorpark Launch Party

April 22, 202 • Burt Brothers Motorpark, Grantsville | Photos courtesy Red Head Marketing and PR

Utah Motorsports Campus has been officially renamed and rebranded as Burt Brothers Motorpark. The new partnership between Burt Brothers Tire and Service and one of the premier motorsports venues in the U.S. is designed to elevate the experience for fans, participants, and partners alike.

A celebration took place on April 22 that included remarks by Grantsville Mayor Neil Critchlow, Burt Brothers CEO Brian Maciak, and Garett Potter (director of the Motorpark). Social media influencers and media had the opportunity to race in exotic cars, experience the thrill of drifting, and cruise around the track in go-karts.

Burt Brothers’ partnership with the Motorpark extends meaningfully beyond naming rights. Both brands will have the opportunity for greater exposure, to leverage consumers and strengthen relationships with industry professionals and fans. Those visiting the Motorpark will receive giveaways, special promotions, interactive experiences with Burt Brothers, and special offers for tire service and automobile repairs.

Fans and drivers can anticipate Burt Brothers-branded events, including tire safety clinics, performance driving workshops, and sponsorship opportunities for race teams, further solidifying Burt Brothers’ position as a leader in both the automotive and motorsports industries.

The two organizations will collaborate on educational programs, products, and community initiatives designed to expand interest in motorsports and cultivate the next generation of automotive enthusiasts.

Utah Bride & Groom White Party

June 9, 2025 • Red Butte Garden Arboretum

Photos by Morgan Leigh Photography and Katinov Photography

Utah Bride & Groom magazine’s annual White Party brings together the biggest talents within the state’s bustling wedding industry for an evening presented by Sysco International and Black Desert Resort.

With a vibrant palette and lively florals imagined by Tonya Hoopes of Hoopes Events and executed by Sweet Afton Floral and Decoration, Inc., this year’s event helped to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Red Butte Garden, bringing the venue’s Orangerie to life in zesty fashion. Striking orange linens, glittering flatware from Indigo Utah and an artist’s take on a vintage VW bus from Diamond Event & Tent centered the main event area, setting the stage for delicious bites from Cuisine Unlimited catering, Cache Toffee and Sheer Ambrosia Bakery.

Out on the patio, DJ Russ Powell kept the beats bumping and the party alive throughout the evening, including an energetic flash mob performance that featured Joslyn Poole of Metro Music Club and a variety of surprisingly musical wedding industry professionals planted throughout the crowd. Throughout the evening, guests raised glasses filled with curated creations from Mecca Bar Co. and Vine Lore Utah in celebration of a brand new wedding season.



onya Hoopes of Hoopes Events, DJ Russ Powell of Powell Weddings & Events, Megan Bartholomew of Utah Bride & Groom magazine



Brynn Larsen Bago-Ali of Blooms & Company, Douglas Bethers, wedding officiant, Rachael Masten, events director

Irene Katzias and Holly Kuyt of Irene + Co. Events

Kaushay Ford of Kaushay & Co. Events surprises guests in a flash mob performance of “Dancing Queen.”

Westminster University’s Sesquicentennial Gala

June 5, 2025 • Westminster University campus, SLC | Photos by Misty-Jade Carlson and Hannah Bettis

Westminster University presented its Sesquicentennial Gala Celebration at its Sugar House campus in Salt Lake City on June 5, 2025. The black tie fundraiser was held in honor of the university’s 150th anniversary as a leader in higher education. More than 200 guests enjoyed a cocktail hour in the garden surrounding historic Converse Hall, with an oyster and caviar bar, specialty cocktails, and a silent auction, serenaded by a student-led jazz trio. At dinner, held outdoors under the stars at the heart of campus, guests dined on locally-inspired dishes like alpine beef tenderloin and summer salads. Guests bid at a live auction on items including an art and science tour of the Great Salt Lake with a luxury picnic and an all-inclusive week in the Cayman Islands. More than $1.3 million was raised throughout the evening to support student scholarships. More at westminsteru.edu.



Linda Jones and Fran Wikstrom

Freddie Silveria and Daniel Lewi

Nancy DeFord and, David Richardson



Judy Fang, Cheryl Steadman and Bing Fang



Evelyn Lee

Sheila and Andy Yorkin

Westminster Students

Conor Bentley

Taste of Black Rock Desert Tour

June 5, 2025 • Black Rock Desert Resort, Ivins | Photos courtesy Black Rock Desert Resort, J/PR

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, Black Rock Desert Resort invited media and local guests to an event to showcase the diverse food and beverage venues offered at the resort. Guests had bites and tours of Flo Bar & Lounge, The 20th Hole Sports Bar, Latitude Restaurant, and Basalt, the resort’s signature fine-dining steakhouse. Guests had the opportunity to meet the resort’s culinary team, Executive Chef Matthew Krueger, Food & Beverage Director Ryker Brown and Pastry Chef Michelle Taylor.



The tasting presentation at the 20th Hole,

a sports bar

Executive Chef Matthew Krueger



Invited media and guests were presented with an honorary chef’s apron after touring the Latitude kitchen.

