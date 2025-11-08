Skip to main content

Salt Lake Magazine’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Salt Lake MagazineNovember 8, 2025

Your official holiday wish list is here! Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list with Salt Lake magazine’s 2025 holiday gift guide. Curated by our trusted partners, these thoughtful gifts and creative solutions promise a truly memorable season of celebration.

Alpha Coffee

Highly rated craft coffee served at two inviting locations, with a non-profit give-back program. Alpha Coffee offers innovative drinks and local goods. Veteran and Woman co-owned since 2010. 

Alpha coffee mug and beans, coffee mug being filled, coffee beans, red coffee mug
Photo courtesy Alpha Coffee.

Cache Toffee Collection

Whatever your taste, there’s a Cache Toffee for you. Sample six varieties of our purely irresistible toffees in Cache Toffee Collection’s gorgeous one pound sampler box.  Each triangle box has a different flavor of our buttery, creamy/crunchy toffee. A perfect gift for any season, any reason!

Cache Toffee Collection toffee, holiday toffee
Photo courtesy Cache Toffee Collection

O.C. Tanner Jewelers

Let your love shine bright this season with a brilliant gift of diamond jewelry inspired by winter skies and shimmering constellations. The Starry Night collection is designed to dazzle.

O.C. Tanner Jewelry, gold jewelry, silver jewelry
Photo courtesy of O.C. Tanner Jewelers.

Old Town Cellars

Park City’s premier wine destination. Discover new favorites at a tasting or host an unforgettable private event. We’re more than a bar. We make our own wine.

Photo courtesy Old Town Cellars.
Photo courtesy Old Town Cellars.

Red Butte Garden

Discover a curated selection of locally made treasures and botanical-inspired gifts you won’t find anywhere else. From fine designer bags, and sun hats to wind chimes, seasonal home décor, and more. Don’t miss our Holiday Open House & Art Fair, December 6–7, where you can save 10% on all Gift Shop purchases.

Photo courtesy Old Town Cellars.
Photo courtesy Red Butte Garden.

St. Regis Deer Valley

Indulge in a rare retreat at The St. Regis Spa, where expert therapists craft a bespoke escape for two within the serene elegance of our couple’s suite.

St. Regis Deer Valley Spa, spa room
Photo courtesy St. Regis Deer Valley.

Sugar House Distillery

SLC’s award-winning Sugar House Distillery crafts grain-to-glass spirits, including rum, vodka, a range of exceptional whiskeys and a new line of delicious canned cocktails for holiday entertaining.

Sugarhouse Distillery bourbon whiskey, whisky, whiskey, single malt, rye whiskey
Photo courtesy Sugarhouse Distillery.

This Is The Place Heritage Park

You’ll find one-of-a-kind gifts from Utah’s Own, a source for world-renowned iconic brands and so much more. Discover curated collections of Native American jewelry and Jelly Cats! We are open seven days a week, offering free parking and shipping to destinations worldwide.

Cat plushie with reindeer friend
Photo courtesy This Is The Place Heritage Park.

Find more of our lifestyle coverage. And while you’re here, subscribe to Salt Lake magazine to receive six beautiful print issues a year!

Salt Lake Magazine

Salt Lake Magazine

Salt Lake is your best guide to the Utah lifestyle. From food to fashion, travel and the arts, Salt Lake magazine has something for everyone. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @SLmag.

You May Also Like

Lifestyle Designer Leslie Schofield Shares Tips on Hosting for the Holidays
November 1, 2025

Designer Leslie Schofield Shares Tips on Hosting for the Holidays

Salt Lake Magazine
Lifestyle Your Autumn Gardening Checklist
October 14, 2025

Your Autumn Gardening Checklist

Megan Bartholomew
Lifestyle A Mountain-Modern Sanctuary in Heber
October 9, 2025

A Mountain-Modern Sanctuary in Heber

Brad Mee