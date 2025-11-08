Your official holiday wish list is here! Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list with Salt Lake magazine’s 2025 holiday gift guide. Curated by our trusted partners, these thoughtful gifts and creative solutions promise a truly memorable season of celebration.

Highly rated craft coffee served at two inviting locations, with a non-profit give-back program. Alpha Coffee offers innovative drinks and local goods. Veteran and Woman co-owned since 2010.

Photo courtesy Alpha Coffee.

Whatever your taste, there’s a Cache Toffee for you. Sample six varieties of our purely irresistible toffees in Cache Toffee Collection’s gorgeous one pound sampler box. Each triangle box has a different flavor of our buttery, creamy/crunchy toffee. A perfect gift for any season, any reason!

Photo courtesy Cache Toffee Collection

Let your love shine bright this season with a brilliant gift of diamond jewelry inspired by winter skies and shimmering constellations. The Starry Night collection is designed to dazzle.

Photo courtesy of O.C. Tanner Jewelers.

Park City’s premier wine destination. Discover new favorites at a tasting or host an unforgettable private event. We’re more than a bar. We make our own wine.

Photo courtesy Old Town Cellars.

Discover a curated selection of locally made treasures and botanical-inspired gifts you won’t find anywhere else. From fine designer bags, and sun hats to wind chimes, seasonal home décor, and more. Don’t miss our Holiday Open House & Art Fair, December 6–7, where you can save 10% on all Gift Shop purchases.

Photo courtesy Red Butte Garden.

Indulge in a rare retreat at The St. Regis Spa, where expert therapists craft a bespoke escape for two within the serene elegance of our couple’s suite.

Photo courtesy St. Regis Deer Valley.

SLC’s award-winning Sugar House Distillery crafts grain-to-glass spirits, including rum, vodka, a range of exceptional whiskeys and a new line of delicious canned cocktails for holiday entertaining.

Photo courtesy Sugarhouse Distillery.

You’ll find one-of-a-kind gifts from Utah’s Own, a source for world-renowned iconic brands and so much more. Discover curated collections of Native American jewelry and Jelly Cats! We are open seven days a week, offering free parking and shipping to destinations worldwide.

Photo courtesy This Is The Place Heritage Park.

Find more of our lifestyle coverage. And while you’re here, subscribe to Salt Lake magazine to receive six beautiful print issues a year!