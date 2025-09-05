Salt Lake Cocktail Contest Weekly Leaderboard Results

We are only one week in to our 2025 Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest, and WOW our readers have shown up to the polls! In a record-breaking first week, we have gathered nearly 7,000 votes from the public. Considering the level of talent and creativity that our 23 competing bartenders have put forth, are we really that surprised? This year, 23 bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. Each cocktail shines with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Here’s how votes are shaking out after week one:

Dawson Jenkins, Water Witch. Photography by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

Dawson Jenkins • Sack Lunch

About the Bartender: Dawson is a local boy who has been tending bar since he turned 21. It’s no wonder that his cocktail was inspired by a sack lunch like your momma used to make for you. Think recess vibes.

Don’t mistake youth for a lack of maturity though. With Waterpocket Snow Angel Aquavit, fino sherry, homemade peach burrata and locally produced bitters, this is not your kindergarten juice box.

Dawson loves whipping up egg white cocktails, as befits a guy who is always thinking about the chemistry of what he’s stirring and the idea of understanding what flavors exist

in Utah’s biome.

Mariano Agustin Forza, Palomino. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

Mariano Agustin Forza • Smoked Orchard

About the Bartender: Mariano is from a place where food, fire and gathering are a way of life—Argentina. The keyword is asado, the social ritual that comes with grilling meat over an open fire. It’s a barbeque with the soul of a tango. That spirit is what Mariano wanted to bring to his cocktail, the “Smoked Orchard,” which uses local pears smoked over oak with local bourbon and a dash of ginger bitters

April Long, Post Office Place. Photography by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

April Long • What Remains

About the Cocktail: The star ingredient of “What Remains,” is its story. April Long designed it with the dwindling Great Salt Lake in her mind. Built with Waterpocket Gin, Meliae and shochu, the cocktail’s soft blue-green base is tinted with blue spirulina to evoke the lake’s iconic color when it’s full of life. Crowning the top is an aromatic, silky red foam of tangy sumac, watermelon and hibiscus, symbolizing the hues of the concentrated salinity of the lake. A pickled sea bean garnish is a taste of the wetlands, which are a critical habitat for migratory birds. Now that’s a story.

See the Entire Week #1 Leaderboard Below