Palomino 2025 Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Mariano Agustin Forza, Palomino. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

Establishment: Palomino

Bartender: Mariano Agustin Forza

Cocktail Name: Smoked Orchard

Mariano is from a place where food, fire and gathering are a way of life—Argentina. The keyword is asado, the social ritual that comes with grilling meat over an open fire. It’s a barbeque with the soul of a tango. That spirit is what Mariano wanted to bring to his cocktail, the “Smoked Orchard,” which uses local pears smoked over oak with local bourbon and a dash of ginger bitters.

Mariano is the only bartender I’ve ever met who enjoys making an espresso martini. He loves to get the foam exactly right. When you get it right, it shows and he appreciates the chance to show his work.

He also loves the creativity he has experienced since he moved to the States. “Here in America,” he ruminates, “you guys love to drink in a way that you can do whatever you can to make the customer satisfied.” Utah’s unique liquor laws have only amped up that artistry. “You are limited with alcohol and it’s making you more creative. It’s a challenge to me.”

His after-shift drink? A glass of Argentinian Malbec. And the next morning? A bowl of mate, of course.

Smoked Orchard

1.5 oz. High West bourbon

.5 oz. Amaro Nonino

1 oz. smoked pear & honey clarified cordial

.5 oz. clarified lemon juice

1 dash Angostura bitters

3 dashes of ginger bitters

Serve in a rocks glass, garnished with a dried pear slice and a piece of flash paper

About the 2025 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

23 bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout from Sept. 1–Oct. 1 by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.