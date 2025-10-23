Skip to main content

Photos from our 2025 Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest Party

Salt Lake MagazineOctober 23, 2025
2025 Cocktail Contest winners (L-R) Dawson Jenkins, Water Witch won Reader's Choice. Cole Jones, HSL was awarded the "Best Use of Sugar House Juice" Award. Josh Van Gorden, Felt, won the "Foam-O" Award. Photo by Adam Finkle.

On Monday, we reprised our Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest celebration, and damn, was it a good party. We announced the ten winners from this year’s contest, including the top prizes for Judge’s Choice and Winner’s Choice (hit the link here if you missed the reveal). We’d like to thank all our guests and bartenders for celebrating with us, and give a huge shoutout to our vendors for providing the fuel for the evening: Good Day Catering, Vine Lore, Sugar House Distillery, Mountain West Hard Cider, Old Town Cellars, and Speakeasy Mixology & Flair. Of course, we would not have been able to pull off such a successful party without our incredible venue partner, This is the Place.

And finally, a special thank you to this year’s title sponsor, Sysco, and our other Farm-to-Glass sponsors: Libation, City Cast Salt Lake, Mountain West Hard Cider, Old Town Cellars, Speakeasy Mixology & Flair, This is the Place and Sugar House Distillery.

Now, roll the tapes!

Gallery by Adam Finkle | afjphoto.com

Gallery by Jazmine Worthen | @tastyshots.slc

