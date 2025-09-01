Mar | Muntanya 2025 Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Keslee Smith, Mar | Muntanya. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

Establishment: Mar | Muntanya — 170 S. West Temple St., SLC

Bartender: Keslee Smith

Cocktail Name: Raspberry Days Gimlet

Keslee Smith has been behind the bar for close to two decades in Utah and she loves to bring the local flavor. That’s why she uses raspberries from the Salt Lake farmer’s market for her cocktail that pays homage to Bear Lake’s Raspberry Days festival. Mixed with gin from Alpine Distillery, it’s Utah’s mountains in a glass.

Keslee has worked extensively with the chef Tyson Peterson at Mar | Muntanya to craft drinks that complement the food coming out of the kitchen.”I just love creating and finding the flavors that work together—sweet, savory, bitter, citrus, etc.”

Photography by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

Her favorite thing about bartending in Utah? Using those clicker devices that measure out alcohol, which bartenders call “bergs” after the company that makes them. “I’m explaining the laws more than I’m making drinks sometimes.” With all her experience, what was the worst drink she was asked to make? “A virgin mojito. Just get a Sprite.”

Keslee’s after-shift drink is a glass of wine and a shot of tequila. “Quality tequila. I’ve had enough bad tequila. I have my standards now.” And for the next morning? A cheeseburger and a mimosa.

Raspberry Days Gimlet

1.5​ oz​ Alpine Collab Spruce Tip Infused Gin

.75 ​oz​ Alpine Preserve Cordial

.25 ​oz​ Empress Rose Gin

1 ​oz​ Acid Adjusted Raspberry Juice

1​ oz Cox Honey Syrup

Garnish:

1​ oz Raspberry Leaf Espuma

1 ​Fresh Raspberry Leaf

1 ​Freeze-dried local raspberry

1​ Freeze-dried spruce tip

Shake with ice and strain into Nick & Nora. Top with chilled espuma. Place a large, clean raspberry leaf on top of the foam. Stuff a freeze-dried raspberry with a freeze-dried spruce tip and place on top of the raspberry leaf.

About the 2025 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

23 bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout from Sept. 1–Oct. 1 by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.