Howl-O-Ween on Park City's Main Street is spooky fun for locals and their four-legged friends. Photo courtesy of Park City Municipal Corp

Park City, the town, is like that girl who hands out swag bags at her own birthday party. While the rest of us throw together trunk-or-treats in the school parking lot after a Costco costume-and-candy haul, the charming resort town just up yonder curates delightful small-town fetes with folks donning prize-winning costumes or handcrafting scarecrows for a good cause. Be jealous, or pose as a Parkite and join the fun!

Fun on the farm

Kicking off hair-raising holiday revelries with its annual Scarecrow Festival, community members gather under a brilliant backdrop of mountains enrobed in gold, crimson and burnt sienna at McPolin Farm, the hard-to-miss icon often dubbed the “big white barn” roadside between Kimball Junction and Old Town Park City.

But barn magic doesn’t happen by accident, and keeping that paint in gleaming white condition or maintaining the stunning orchard takes time–and fundraising. Each year, the city, which owns the historic farmstead, along with Friends of the Farm, which takes care of the property, brings Parkites together to create a walking trail filled with dazzling and delightful scarecrows.

The McPolin Barn’s annual Scarecrow Festival. Photo courtesy of Park City Municipal Corp

“The city provides a limited number of packets with straw for stuffing, a framework for your scarecrow and a name tag for your creation,” says McPolin Farm Manager, Paige Galvin, of the event in early October. She says locals get first dibs on tickets, which usually sell out. “Folks are encouraged to bring their own items to build and decorate their scarecrows, and believe me, they do.”

Those who know the ropes take scarecrow-making seriously; it’s not uncommon to see ticketholders show up with props, accessories, handmade heads, shoes or fully-made costumes to dress their creations. A full Darth Vader scarecrow spooked visitors (and crows) from his perch last year. A Barbie, a Harry Potter and a skeleton bride also proved crowd favorites.

Scarecrow-makers jockey for ‘prime’ display spots along the nearby McPolin trail before joining in fall festivities at the farm. “We have pumpkin painting, face painting, cookies and cider,” says Galvin of the afternoon festival. “We also have live music fro the Iron Canyons Echoes Band.”

A perfect way to bring the community together (and a few wannabes), the Scarecrow Festival takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. If you are not lucky (or local) enough to score tickets, you can walk the spooky scarecrow trail until just before Halloween.

When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2-4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2-4 p.m. Where: McPolin Farm, 3000 UT-224, PC

McPolin Farm, 3000 UT-224, PC Ticket Information: parkcity.gov

Howl-O-Ween on Main Street

Enclosing Main Street in spooky fun for foot (and paw) traffic only, Park City’s Howl-O-Ween event takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Along with munchkins dressed as ghouls, mermaids or Marvel characters, check out the costume-clad canines that put the “howl” in the howl-o-ween festivities– donning equally spine-tingling or downright hilarious costumes, who can resist an English bulldog dressed in a Swan Lake tutu and headpiece? Or a springer spaniel dressed as an ear of corn? Especially when her humans are other members of the vegetable patch, including an adorable toddler peas-in-a-pod? C’mon!

“Everyone from kids to dogs to retirees comes to the event,” says Chris Phinney with the Historic Park City Alliance. Folks can trick-or-treat at storefronts up and down Main Street, gathering special goodies, showing off their creations, perhaps even stopping in for a quick bite. “All the merchants on Main Street, from bars and restaurants to clothing stores and art galleries, pass out candy. Some decorate their storefronts, and sometimes they do giveaways or whip up fun treats like cotton candy or popcorn.”

A miniature horse is living her best Waste Management life while cleaning up Park City’s Main Street. Photo courtesy of Park City Municipal Corp

But it’s the costumes, Phinney says, that are unrivaled. “The community gets really into it and goes all out,” he says. “I’m always laughing and in awe.”

If you forget your costume, though, don’t worry; there’s no contest. There’s also no emcee, no program, no food carts or stage. Instead, Phinney says, pop-up performances on the street are the norm. “We may get a dance team that shows up to perform their routine, maybe some string musicians” he says, adding, “Mostly, though, people like to chat and walk, see their friends and show off their creations.”

When: Friday, Oct. 31, 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31, 3-6 p.m. Where : Park City’s Historic Main Street

: Park City’s Historic Main Street Note: Well-behaved dogs are welcome but must be on a leash

