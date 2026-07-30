Six Night Hikes in Utah

Hickman Bridge is a beginner-friendly 1.8-mile roundtrip hike in Capitol Reef National Park. Photo by Intricateexplorer/Unsplash

If the midsummer swelter has made you reluctantly hang up your hiking kicks until fall, it may be time to flip your schedule. Hitting the trail at night offers not only lower temperatures and thinner crowds but also the thrill of seeing what emerges after the sun goes down. A headlamp leading the way and the Milky Way overhead can make even your go-to routes feel brand new. But why stick to what you know? Here are a handful of routes particularly well suited to night exploration — just the excuse you need to stay up past your bedtime.

Utah boasts the world’s highest concentration of accredited International Dark Sky areas, including Arches National Park. Photo by Ken Cheung/Unsplash.

Over Easy Hiking-Only Trail

Summit Park

Begin at the Park View Trailhead (899 Park View Dr.) and head out on the Grease Mark trail to its intersection with Over Easy. From there, go left to travel over gentle climbs and descents for 2 miles to Matterhorn Drive, with plenty of mountain views along the way. Then, take the road for half a mile back to the trailhead. For a shorter out-and-back jaunt, from Grease Mark, take Over Easy for 1.5 miles to the short but steep Summit Slam side trail, which pops you out on the 8,600-foot Summit Park Peak. Keep your head on a swivel, as Summit Park is prime moose and elk habitat.

Greens Basin

Big Cottonwood Canyon

This hike begins at the Days Fork Trailhead within the canyon’s Spruces Campground. Park on Big Cottonwood Canyon Road and walk into the campground to the first group campsite along the paved road. The trailhead is on the west side of a grassy field next to the group site. While this 3.3-mile, out-and-back route is steep, gaining 1,100 feet as it climbs to Greens Basin, its north-facing aspect keeps the walk comfortably cool. Consider tackling this trail on a clear evening during a full moon. The moonrise washes the basin in so much light that you won’t need your headlamp for the descent.

Peruvian Gulch to Hidden Peak

Snowbird

Begin this 3.5-mile hike with a 3,000-foot elevation gain at the Snowbird Center Plaza Deck. Follow the trail signs through Peruvian Gulch past the Peruvian Express chairlift to the top of the Snowbird Tram. Maximize the evening views of Little Cottonwood Canyon and the Salt Lake Valley by veering off at the Cirque Trail, an alternate route to the top that runs along the ridge at the top of the resort’s Cirque ski slope. Either way, be sure to reach Hidden Peak in time to catch the last (free!) ride down on the tram at 8 p.m.

Catherine’s Pass

Little Cottonwood Canyon

This 3.4-mile, out-and-back old miner’s road weaves through pine forests and meadows with stunning views of Devils Castle and Sugarloaf Mountain. At the pass, you’ll be looking down at Lake Catherine on the Big Cottonwood side, where moose often gather to drink in the evening. Parking is available at the Catherine’s Pass Trailhead past Alta Ski Area’s base along Summer Road ($12 amenity fee per vehicle). Or park in the resort’s Albion or Grizzly parking lots and walk 1.5 miles up Summer Road to the trailhead.

Corner Canyon

Draper

Though Corner Canyon is renowned for its mountain-biking, this popular area also features miles of well-signed, hiking-only trails ideal for night hiking. Halfway around the meandering 1.75-mile Lupine Loop Trail (trailhead at 2156 E. Silver Flower Court) is a bench providing a front-row perch for watching deer graze in the nearby meadow. Let your dog get in on the after-hours fun with a romp around the Beware of Doug or Rex Maneuver trails (named for The Far Side cartoons), both located within Corner Canyon’s off-leash area. Each is less than 2 miles long and can be accessed from the Deer Ridge Trailhead (1455 Deer Ridge Drive, Draper).

Hickman Bridge

Capitol Reef National Park

We’d be remiss to not include a hike in southern Utah — the dark skies capital of the world — in any roundup of night hikes. Capitol Reef National Park’s Hickman Bridge trail is an easy, 1.8-mile round trip with 400 feet of elevation gain, ending at a jaw-dropping 125-feet-high and 133-feet-long natural sandstone arch. The hike begins at the Hickman Bridge/Rim Overlook Trailhead (open 24 hours), located 2 miles east of the Capitol Reef Visitors Center.

Night Hiking Must-Have

Even the widest, flattest trail can be tricky to navigate after the sun goes down. The Petzl Aria 2R RGB is a powerful, waterproof, rechargeable headlamp with red, green, and blue lighting to preserve your vision after dark. If you’re looking for the perfect tool for exploring nature at night, this is it.

$90, petzl.com

A Word About Rattlesnakes

Like most wildlife, rattlesnakes hunker down in the heat of the day, becoming active in the evening and at night. Their nocturnal nature shouldn’t deter you from heading out after dark. Rattlesnake bites are rare, and despite social media myths, they do not chase people.

Take simple precautions: Wear long pants, use a headlamp, and stay aware of your surroundings. If you encounter one, back away slowly and give it space; once you’re far enough away, it will stop acting defensively. Whatever you do, never harass or kill one.

In Utah, rattlesnakes play a vital role in controlling foothill rodent populations and, therefore, are legally protected.

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