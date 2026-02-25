Sundance Mountain Resort Introduces its First Development in 60 Years: The Inn 

Sundance Mountain Resort, a beloved alpine retreat cradled in the arms of Mount Timpanogos, recently expanded its lodging offerings with The Inn, a brand-new 63-room lodge. Photo courtesy of Sundance Mountain Resort.

Sundance Mountain Resort, a beloved alpine retreat cradled in the arms of Mount Timpanogos, recently expanded its lodging offerings with The Inn, a brand-new 63-room lodge. Marking the resort’s first development since 1969, the new property maintains Sundance’s long-held high standards of comfort and hospitality with common spaces that invite pause, and guest rooms designed for indulgence. As Utah’s ski season tardily arrives, there’s no better time for a quick weekend escape to Provo Canyon to reset, recharge and recover—it’s what Redford would have wanted.

Officially opening its doors on January 29, 2026, The Inn is part of the resort’s newest expansion phase, which also brought a new outdoor spa area and added skiable acreage, which is set to fully open during the 26/27 ski season. Joining the resort’s base retail and restaurant area, The Inn comprises two cabin-like wings separated by a meandering creek fed by the nearby Stewart Falls—stopping to admire the soothing sound while crossing the connecting footbridge is an essential morning ritual. Fire pits anchor the nearby patios and The Inn’s on-site boot locker and ski caddy services are commendable assets for winter visitors. Inside, The Inn’s Swiss bohemian character makes a welcome break from stodgy ski lodge precedents.

One might expect this rare addition to maintain a fealty to tradition. On the contrary, while natural wood tones and a saturated forest palette echo the sense of mountain elegance relayed throughout the property, The Inn has also embraced a whimsical sense of self. Behind the front desk, a vintage oological specimen collection sourced from the owner displays various bird eggs and bird replicas. Custom coat of arms pay respects to Sundance legends Robert Redford and Ray Stewart, and nearby, framed scrapbook-like collages nod to historic Utah moments and landmarks. In the sitting room, a curated wall of curiosities includes photographs from Redford’s various movie sets, indigenous flora and fauna, preserved oddities, books by environmentalists, and even the famed USA helmet worn by Redford in the 1969 film Downhill Racer. Hints of the late actor’s influence and career can be spotted throughout The Inn, like a replica of his motorcycle parked on the bridge, and an Academy Award placed nonchalantly in the lounge.

To make further use of the beautiful new space, The Inn has dedicated a portion of its Ridge building as a gallery. Rotating exhibitions will highlight local and international artists; currently on display is Watercolour Diaries from the Green River from British artist Tony Foster. Alongside his red rock paintings, Foster includes fossils, sand gathered from the river’s banks and small-scale illustrations on sandstone.

The guest rooms are perhaps the best example of Sundance’s effort to modernize. Interior designers at Fettle Design curated an enticing mix of custom-designed furniture, ultrasuede-clad walls, patterned daybeds and midcentury decor. The bathroom is a wow-moment all its own, including a shower outfitted head-to-toe in seafoam green subway tiles and a marbled emerald vanity. Expansive windows open to ridge line, river or mountain views, and at the touch of a button, tartan shades lower for privacy.

In true Sundance fashion The Inn’s staff and hosts go the extra mile—here, opening a door for yourself is a rare occurrence. Hand off skis and gear to staff who will keep boots warm and waiting in the on-site boot locker, and if your boards need a bit of TLC, the valets offer a wax and tune service. In the residential-inspired lounge, Living Room, guests can fuel up for a day on the slopes with a complimentary European breakfast each morning, serving ‘alpine tapas’ like trout rillettes, bison chili and baked spaetzle. After a leg-burning afternoon, ease into a Sundance robe and request a shuttle up to The Springs, where two hot tubs, a sauna, a large relaxation pool and cold-plunge outdoor showers tend to tired muscles. Sundance’s classic amenities and dining experience remain excellent; personal recommendations include indulging in The Tree Room’s pepper streak dressed with mango chutney followed by a nightcap at the Owl Bar, the latter of which hosts live music most Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights year-round beginning at 8 p.m.

Situated steps from the resort’s iconic social spaces, The Inn offers a welcoming ahome base for exploring all the magic Sundance has to offer. For more information on booking, and the latest news on expansion, visit sundanceresort.com.

