Supercross arrives at Rice-Eccles this week

Photo courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Get an adrenaline rush to kick start summer break.

The AMA Supercross Championship arrives at Rice-Eccles Stadium on May 9, and you’re invited to bring the family to meet the athletes and see them in action.

“I like to describe it as the NFL of dirt bike racing,” said Sean Brennen, director of public relations for the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. “We have athletes competing from 26 different countries around the world, and they all come here to the USA to race as part of this championship.”

The Salt Lake City event marks the last of 17 supercross rounds (held on man-made terrain in stadiums), before the SMX athletes begin competing in motocross (held outdoors on natural terrain). Brennen said athletes in the championship hunt will want to bring their A game to Salt Lake to earn valuable points, while those not in the hunt will still want to gain as many points as possible to be able to join the motocross part of the season.

The day kicks off with a FanFest at 10 a.m., where you can see the racing machines up close, meet the athletes and watch qualifying competitions. Opening ceremonies will start at 4:30 p.m., and racing starts at 5 p.m. “So, it’s an all-day experience if you want it to be,” Brennen said.

Races include two classes, those with 450cc engines and those with 250cc engines. In the premier (450) class, Brennen said athletes to watch include Ken Roczen from Germany, Hunter Lawrence from Australia and Eli Tomac from the USA. In the 250 class, the Salt Lake event is the last time fans will see American athlete Haiden Deegan on a 250 motorcycle. “He is one of our young, upcoming stars, and he’ll be graduating to the premier class this summer,” Brennen said.

Like the athletes themselves, tickets and FanFest passes are expected to go fast. Visit supercrosslive.com to get yours. Children under 2 do not require a ticket. If needed, earplugs will be available for purchase.

“I would say that there is something for everyone, whether you are a hardcore motorcycle fan or just a casual fan,” Brennen said.

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