Meet the Chef: Prohibition and Repeal

Chef Joey Ferran leads the culinary teams at Prohibition and Repeal. Photo by Adam Finkle.

In a nightlife landscape often driven by trends, Prohibition and Repeal stand apart by design. These aren’t just bars, they’re destinations where music, atmosphere and intention converge to create nights that linger long after the last drink is poured.

Owned by Kelly Howard, with Camille Howard shaping guest experience, culture, and creative direction, Prohibition and Repeal represent two distinct expressions of the same hospitality philosophy: that a night out should feel captivating, thoughtful and rooted in craft. “We want guests to feel curious, a little transported, and cared for,” states Camille.

From there, the story unfolds in deliberate contrast. Prohibition, a longtime staple of the Salt Lake nightlife, leans into theatricality and playful excess. It’s immersive, high-energy, and unapologetically social, inviting guests to step fully into its speakeasy-inspired world.

Repeal, located in the historic Walker Center, offers a quieter counterpoint. Live jazz anchors the experience, paired with an elevated, shareable small-plate menu designed to unfold throughout the evening.

Camille explains, “Prohibition is the exhale; loud, celebratory, and unapologetically fun—while Repeal is the inhale; elegant, intentional, and deeply soulful. They’re two sides of the same philosophy, designed to serve different moods while staying true to the same heart.”

Rather than expanding outward, the focus remains on evolution from within. Seasonal menus, rotating musicians, themed nights and chef-driven moments keep both concepts fresh while preserving what makes them distinctive.

Together, Prohibition and Repeal reflect the depth of Salt Lake City. Guests leave with the sense that the time spent mattered, that the city itself gained a little more character, and that a truly thoughtful night out is not just remembered but shared.

