The Slope is partnering with world-class architect Gomez Vasquez International to blend alpine luxury with modern design. Rendering courtesy The Slope.

Deer Valley’s new East Village has been a hot topic over the past few years. It’s a massive expansion of Deer Valley’s terrain and creates an entirely new base area for the resort, including a Grand Hyatt and a Four Seasons. But there’s another new development slated to hit the Wasatch Back. The Slope will be Heber City’s first luxury alpine village, featuring 140 private villas, 62 luxury condos and a branded hotel. Designed as a four-season property, The Slope will also provide quick access to Deer Valley and the Heber Valley. It’s a large project, but developers are promising more than just lavish living spaces and world-class recreation.

Angstrom Development Group has partnered with Big-D Construction to set a new benchmark for mountain living, and they want to bring opportunities to Heber residents along the way. Angstrom leadership has committed to a philanthropic partnership with the Wasatch Community Foundation (WCF). The nonprofit organization has been working to support education, health, housing and community development for the past 25 years.

For every unit sold, Angstrom will be giving $1,000 to WCF, which will create a new platform dedicated to Heber’s youth. With an estimated 202 residential units, that’s $202K directly back in the hands of the community.

Condos offer convenient access to luxurious amenities, vibrant social spaces and 100,00 sq. ft. of planned retail areas. Rendering courtesy The Slope.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Slope in partnership to our community and are thankful to have them as a valued partner in advancing our mission to strengthen families in our valley,” says Kathy Carr, WCF vice chair. “The Wasatch Community Foundation looks forward to a lasting partnership as we work together to help our youth live happier and healthier lives supported by this generous donation.”

The Slope is Also Expected to Bring Economic Prosperity

Apart from the WCF donation, the sheer size of The Slope will inject a shot of economic prosperity into Heber Valley—the hotel alone is expected to generate $4.45 million in annual tax revenue. Additionally, it’s set to create more than 1,000 jobs on the Wasatch Back.

“We’re committed not only to building an extraordinary resort and community hub for locals and visitors, but to building prosperity for Heber Valley,” said Neil Goldman, partner at Angstrom Development Group. “Our goal is to offer great jobs with livable wages, meaningful experiences and memories for generations to come.”

Construction will start in Spring 2026. The project is expected to take 27 months to complete.

A New Era is Loading in Heber Valley

Visions of The Slope were born from Heber City’s Envision 2050 plan, a community-driven initiative addressing Wasatch County’s rapid population growth (which is expected to increase by 113% by 2065). The general plan focuses on guiding developments through zoning changes, improving transportation, strengthening the Main Street area and diversifying recreation and housing—all while balancing the area’s rural traditions and character.

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