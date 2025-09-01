Harbor Seafood + Steak Co 2025 Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Haden Bromley & Devin Kaufusi, Harbor Seafood + Steak Co. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography

Establishment: Harbor Seafood + Steak Co — 2302 E. Parley’s Way, SLC

Bartender: Haden Bromley & Devin Kaufusi

Cocktail Name: Birdie

Randall Curtis, the affable owner and all-around great guy you’ll find nearly every night working at Harbor Seafood + Steak, likes to do the talking, but “I brought two better-looking guys to the shoot.” The eye candy, Haden Bromley and Devin Kaufusi, are seasoned veterans at Harbor.

“These guys know a good drink should go with food and is not going to overpower anything,” Randall says. “We want to serve something that has a punch but is also easy to drink. Our servers make the drinks for a table, so they’re interacting and learning about patrons’ tastes.”

To that end, behold, “Birdie.” A smooth swing into late summer, the Birdie blends Sugar House Vodka with Wasatch Blossom Utah Tart Cherry Liqueur, cherry schnapps, Utah Cherry-Sambal-Brown Sugar Syrup—shaken and crowned with a Disaronno amaretto foam.

“It’s super tart,” he says. “We really, really leaned into using Utah cherries. But it’s got a nice spice on the end to balance it out.”

Birdie

1.5 oz Sugar House Vodka

1 oz Wasatch Blossom Tart Cherry Liquor

.75 oz birdie syrup

Juiced lemon

Top with Disarrono cold foam

Birdie Syrup:

Cherry schnapps, muddled Utah cherries, sambal and brown sugar, strained

Disarrono Amaretto Cold Foam:

Heavy whipping cream, 2% milk, Disarrono Amaretto and a pinch of sea salt

About the 2025 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

23 bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout from Sept. 1–Oct. 1 by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.