Franklin Ave 2025 Farm-to-Glass Cocktail Contest Entry

Hannah Trosclair and Katie Patrick, Franklin Ave. Photo by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

Establishment: Franklin Ave — 231 S. Edison St., SLC

Bartender: Hannah Trosclair & Katie Patrick

Cocktail Name: The Sundance Kid

Franklin Avenue’s Hannah Trosclair and Katie Patrick are a unique combo of Southern charm (Hannah, New Orleans) and Northern big city energy (Katie, Chicago). Their cocktail shows off their combined love of the Beehive State, inspired by collaboration with Alan Scott from Waterpocket Distillery.

“Alan has a lot of stories about the history of outlaws in Utah,” Katie says. “We wanted to make the most Utah cocktail we could conceive. His stories inspired me, so I used his amaro (Notom).”

Fittingly, their cocktail is called “The Sundance Kid,” after Utah’s most famous outlaw. It doesn’t get more Utah than that, but Katie went further, using local peaches, honey and tea and Alpine Distillery’s Lafayette Bourbon.

Photography by Natalie Simpson, Beehive Photography.

“I thought of everything that was Utah and put it into one drink,” Katie says. “We turn it into a highball, add soda water and then top it with a chamomile vanilla honey foam. Honestly, it’s like a dirty soda.”

So it is possible to get more Utah.

“Moving here from the Midwest and the South, we experienced Utah culture shock,” Hannah adds. “Soda shops on every corner, mysterious Mormon history, native peaches (aren’t those only in Georgia?), a rebellious counterculture, an alien desert landscape. We found all of it strange and wonderful. Our appreciation for these things has shifted from an unusual delight to a familiar comfort.”

The Sundance Kid

1.25 oz Alpine Lafayette

.75 oz Waterpocket Notom

2 oz grilled peach syrup

Topped with soda and a chamomile, honey and vanilla cocktail foam

Grilled Peach Syrup:

Blend grilled peaches with sugar and water, strain. Add lactic acid to taste.

Cocktail Foam:

Add chamomile tea, honey, vanilla, egg white, lemon and a pinch of cream of tartar into a whip cream canister, shake, charge and chill.

About the 2025 Salt Lake Magazine Farm-To-Glass Cocktail Contest

23 bars from across the state present delicious cocktail creations and compete for the best in Utah. This year’s contest cocktails shine with all Utah has to offer, embodying the farm-to-glass ethos by incorporating the bountiful range of Utah’s native herbs, homegrown produce and locally distilled spirits. Celebrate the bartenders’ hard work throughout from Sept. 1–Oct. 1 by visiting participating bars, trying their unique cocktail concoctions and voting for your favorite on saltlakemagazine.com.