Eight Pumpkin Walks for the Family in Utah

The community pumpkin walk, where you can see lines of pumpkins carved by neighbors and pros leading you through a public space, has become a tradition in many Utah towns.

You can likely submit your masterpiece to the promenade as well. So, get your carving tools ready, order a warm beverage, and follow the links below for more information on the following pumpkin walks. If you don’t see a city near you below, check your city’s website for Halloween events.

Centerville Fall Festival

When: Oct. 13, 6–8 p.m.

Where: William R. Smith Park, 300 N. 100 E., Centerville

You can see the community’s best carved pumpkins and enjoy Banbury Cross donuts while you take part in crafts and activities. Pumpkins for carving will also be available.

Big Jack’s World at Traverse Mountain

When: Oct. 1–31

Where: Outlets at Traverse Mountain, 3700 Cabela’s Blvd, Lehi

A free-to-see interactive display featuring custom pumpkin displays, larger-than-life Halloween characters and plenty of photo-ops.

Daybreak Pumpkin Walk

When: Oct. 24, 6–9 p.m.

Where: The Cove House, 6650 W. Lake Avenue, South Jordan\

Enjoy seeing pumpkins carved by the Daybreak community, and vote for your favorites. The event also promises music and trick-or-treating.

North Logan Pumpkin Walk

When: Oct. 16–18, 20–21; 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Where: Elk Ridge Park, 1100 E. 2500 North, North Logan

North Logan’s walk features painted pumpkins in elaborate and creative displays. Visitors can also enjoy live music, food, meeting costumed characters and seeing masterfully carved pumpkins.

Ogden Botanical Gardens’ Fall Festival

When: Oct. 11, 4–7 p.m.

Where: Ogden Botanical Gardens, 1750 Monroe Boulevard, Ogden

Along with pumpkin walk displays, the fall festival offers trick-or-treating, a straw maze, the Monster Mash Dance Party, treats, face painting and a scavenger hunt.

University Place (Orem) Pumpkins in The Orchard

When: Oct. 1–31, 5–10 p.m.

Where: University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem

Throughout October, the University Place’s green space, The Orchard, features hundreds of pumpkins. Look for special Utah pumpkins in the displays, and enjoy shopping and dining at University Place.

Plain City Pumpkin Walk

When: Oct. 24–25, 6–8 p.m.

Where: Lee Olsen Park, 4156 W. 2200 North, Plain City

Along with painted and carved pumpkins and spooky displays, the Plain City walk includes carnival games, face painting and bounce houses. Local businesses sponsor a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 25.

South Jordan Pumpkin Promenade

When: Oct. 24, 5–8 p.m.; Oct. 25

Where: Bingham Creek Regional Park, 10200 S. 4800 West, South Jordan

City employees and the South Jordan community create elaborate and creative pumpkin displays. While there, vote for your favorites and enjoy a free donut and beverage while supplies last.

Syracuse Pumpkin Walk

When: Oct. 23–25, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Where: Founders Park, 1700 S. 1904 West, Syracuse

The city has asked volunteers to help carve over 1,000 pumpkins for its walk. The event includes music from the Syracuse City Arts Council Jazz Band, food trucks and cozy fires.

