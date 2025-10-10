Eight Pumpkin Walks for the Family in Utah

The community pumpkin walk, where you can see lines of pumpkins carved by neighbors and pros leading you through a public space, has become a tradition in many Utah towns.
You can likely submit your masterpiece to the promenade as well. So, get your carving tools ready, order a warm beverage, and follow the links below for more information on the following pumpkin walks. If you don’t see a city near you below, check your city’s website for Halloween events.
Centerville Fall Festival
When: Oct. 13, 6–8 p.m.
Where: William R. Smith Park, 300 N. 100 E., Centerville
You can see the community’s best carved pumpkins and enjoy Banbury Cross donuts while you take part in crafts and activities. Pumpkins for carving will also be available.
More info
Big Jack’s World at Traverse Mountain
When: Oct. 1–31
Where: Outlets at Traverse Mountain, 3700 Cabela’s Blvd, Lehi
A free-to-see interactive display featuring custom pumpkin displays, larger-than-life Halloween characters and plenty of photo-ops.
More info
Daybreak Pumpkin Walk
When: Oct. 24, 6–9 p.m.
Where: The Cove House, 6650 W. Lake Avenue, South Jordan\
Enjoy seeing pumpkins carved by the Daybreak community, and vote for your favorites. The event also promises music and trick-or-treating.
More info
North Logan Pumpkin Walk
When: Oct. 16–18, 20–21; 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Where: Elk Ridge Park, 1100 E. 2500 North, North Logan
North Logan’s walk features painted pumpkins in elaborate and creative displays. Visitors can also enjoy live music, food, meeting costumed characters and seeing masterfully carved pumpkins.
More info
Ogden Botanical Gardens’ Fall Festival
When: Oct. 11, 4–7 p.m.
Where: Ogden Botanical Gardens, 1750 Monroe Boulevard, Ogden
Along with pumpkin walk displays, the fall festival offers trick-or-treating, a straw maze, the Monster Mash Dance Party, treats, face painting and a scavenger hunt.
More info
University Place (Orem) Pumpkins in The Orchard
When: Oct. 1–31, 5–10 p.m.
Where: University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem
Throughout October, the University Place’s green space, The Orchard, features hundreds of pumpkins. Look for special Utah pumpkins in the displays, and enjoy shopping and dining at University Place.
More info
Plain City Pumpkin Walk
When: Oct. 24–25, 6–8 p.m.
Where: Lee Olsen Park, 4156 W. 2200 North, Plain City
Along with painted and carved pumpkins and spooky displays, the Plain City walk includes carnival games, face painting and bounce houses. Local businesses sponsor a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 25.
More info
South Jordan Pumpkin Promenade
When: Oct. 24, 5–8 p.m.; Oct. 25
Where: Bingham Creek Regional Park, 10200 S. 4800 West, South Jordan
City employees and the South Jordan community create elaborate and creative pumpkin displays. While there, vote for your favorites and enjoy a free donut and beverage while supplies last.
More info
Syracuse Pumpkin Walk
When: Oct. 23–25, 6:30–9:30 p.m.
Where: Founders Park, 1700 S. 1904 West, Syracuse
The city has asked volunteers to help carve over 1,000 pumpkins for its walk. The event includes music from the Syracuse City Arts Council Jazz Band, food trucks and cozy fires.
More info
