Eight Can’t Miss Events to Attend during May and June in Utah

Mural Fest's open art gallery also includes live entertainment, local refreshments and meet and greets with artists. Photo courtesy of Mural Fest.

Every time we publish a new issue of our print magazine, we include a Hot List, comprising the most exciting events in Salt Lake. This time around, we’re particularly excited about the multitude of ways to welcome warmer weather.

Here are eight events to liven up your calendar this May and June

1. Mural Fest

When: May 9, 2026

Where: South Salt Lake’s Creative Industries Zone

Cost: Free

Discover your new favorite visual artist at this open-air showcase of street art. Animating the sides of post-industrial buildings in the designated Creative Industries zone, over a dozen large-scale pieces celebrate all that’s near and dear to Salt Lake, from familiar urban landscapes to beloved indigenous creatures.

Previously featured artists include Lizzie Wenger, Connor Weight, Jessica Wiarda and Rian Kasner.

Best of all? The South Salt Lake Arts Board emphasizes the work of local artists and does its best to make sure all the works are preserved and protected from vandalism.

themuralfest.com/

2. Living Traditions Festival

When: May 15–17, 2026

Where: Library Square

Cost: Free

The Living Traditions Festival unites Salt Lake City’s cultural heartbeat, celebrating the music, dance, food and artistry of the many communities that make Utah what it is.

During the three-day festival, visitors can explore dozens of cultural booths, watch performances from local and international tradition-bearers and enjoy authentic dishes prepared by community organizations.

With its welcoming atmosphere and commitment to preserving heritage, Living Traditions offers a rare glimpse into the depth and diversity of Utah’s cultural landscape in one vibrant gathering.

saltlakearts.org

The 2026 Utah Pride Parade takes place on June 7th at 10 a.m. Photo by Austen Diamond Photography

3. Utah Pride Festival

When: June 6–7, 2026

Where: Downtown SLC

Cost: $20

Each June, the Utah Pride Festival brings members and allies of Utah’s LGBTQ+ community together for a weekend-long celebration of live music, drag shows, local food and radiant expression.

The accompanying pride parade is a loud and proud showcase of the strength and resilience within Utah’s queer community, and Salt Lake’s many clubs, taprooms and taverns provide plenty of post-parade programming to keep the festivities going all month long.

utahpride.org

4. Downtown Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, June 6–Oct. 24, 2026

Where: Pioneer Park

Cost: Free

For many, the Downtown Farmers Market is a weekend ritual, bringing flavor, style and fun to Pioneer Park every Saturday. Whether you go to browse the selection of locally handcrafted goods, pick up some produce and pastries or sample selections from food trucks, the Farmers Market delivers in spades.

slcfarmersmarket.org

The Murray Sports Mall features 14 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts. Photo courtesy Adobe Stock.

5. Pickleball Season

Now that ski season is over, it’s time to discover a new way to stay in shape. Pick up a paddle and join the thousands of other Utahns flocking to courts in the offseason—seriously, Utah residents play more pickleball than any other state in the nation.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of free courts strewn across the state, and you may even find yourself dueling against other amateur pickleball athletes, forming a new bond over the trendy sport. Just try not to piss off the tennis players.

Here are some of our favorite courts along the Wasatch Front:

• 11th Avenue Park | 581 Terrace Hills Dr., SLC

• Central Park | 2797 S. 200 East, SLC

• Murray Park | 260 E. Murray Park Ln., Murray

• South Jordan City Park | 11000 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan

The Round Valley Rambler Mid Mountain event begins with a 20 mile race on Deer Valley’s iconic Mid Mountain Trail. Photo by Bret Pelletier

6. Triple Trail Challenge’s Round Valley Rambler

When: June 13, 2026

Where: Round Valley Recreation Area

Cost: $45–$80

The Round Valley Rambler kicks off Park City’s Triple Trail Challenge, a series of races designed for those who love the thrill of trail running. The entirety of this course takes place on the single and double tracks in Round Valley, a 2,100-acre recreational space sitting between 6,500 and 7,100 feet in elevation.

These events, comprising a half-marathon and 7K, juxtapose gentle climbs with quick descents, all against the stunning backdrop of the Wasatch Back. Completing this race definitely earns you some bragging rights, even if they come with shin splints.

runttc.com

7. Bryce Canyon Astronomy Festival

When: June 26–28, 2026

Where: Bryce Canyon National Park

Cost: Free with park admission

Each summer, Bryce Canyon’s annual Astronomy Festival invites visitors to experience one of Utah’s most dazzling natural wonders—the night sky—at its darkest and most breathtaking. Held around the new moon, the festival blends daytime solar viewing, family-friendly activities, ranger-led programs and late-night stargazing into one fantastic weekend.

Become an expert at spotting constellations as planetary storytellers weave tales of legends and history into the star-dotted tapestry above Bryce Canyon’s iconic hoodoos. Make sure you pack a camera and some layers for nighttime events.

nps.gov

An International Dark Sky Park, Bryce Canyon’s high elevation, clean air and remote location grant views to some of the darkest skies in the country. Photo by Zajac Marcin

8. Corps Encore

When: June 28, 2026

Where: Stewart Stadium, Weber State University

Cost: $75

Head to Stewart Stadium for an evening with Drum Corps International—the big league of the marching music world. This event showcases the hard work and dedication of members of several drum corps, which comprise some of the United States’ most talented and dedicated marching musicians between the ages of 14 and 21.

While you’re there, make sure to visit “the lots” where talented drumlines, hornlines and color guards warm up and prepare to take the field. Whether you’re new to the world of drum corps or a marching band alum, these groups are sure to impress.

www.dci.org/events/



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