Editor’s Note: Seasonal Vertigo

In this issue, outdoors writer Melissa Fields takes us on a high-mountain backcountry skiing adventure in the Uintas and explores a newly launched guided trail system that links a series of cozy huts (and even a sauna) at each stop. Photo by Michael Janek, Unsplash.

Executive Editor Jeremy Pugh. Photo by Chris Pearson, Ski Utah

Every year, this particular issue gives us, the magic elves who make Salt Lake Magazine, seasonal vertigo. This is our holiday issue, but we started putting this together in August, when it’s 95 degrees out and you haven’t even thought about starting your holiday shopping. But for us, Christmas comes early and right now, as I write this, in October, we’re already having, as Clark Griswold famously shrieked, “the hap, hap, happiest Christmas!”

We’re setting holiday tables and lighting the candles with designer Leslie Schofield, who talked with us about all the ingredients that go into setting the perfect holiday table (“Home for the Holidays”) and found out what kind of “tree person” Leslie is (spoiler: real). And to fill those gorgeous place settings, we’re sharing a list of over-the-top delivery services that can deliver gourmet delights to your door (“A Luxe Holiday Feast”).

As goes the holidays, so comes the winter. We get into a snowy state of mind with outdoors writer Melissa Fields. In this issue, Melissa takes us on a high-mountain backcountry skiing adventure in the Uintas and explores a newly launched guided trail system that links a series of cozy huts (and even a sauna) at each stop (“Snowy Solitude Found”).

We introduce you to the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas and invite you to take the Sacred Oath of Santas (“Bearded Brotherhood”). And with the major league baseball playoffs on in the background, I’m musing about my fond memories of childhood visits to see the lights at Temple Square (“The Lights”) See what I mean about seasonal vertigo? But you are in the future, as you read this, it’s November and you still haven’t done any of your holiday shopping. Better get on that.

Happy Holidays from the elves at Salt Lake magazine.



Read more stories like this and all of our Community coverage. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your curated guide to the best of life in Utah.